As people flock to beaches and participate in other outdoor activities, it is important to take care of your skin because too much sun exposure can have detrimental effects such as sunburn, skin aging, eye damage and skin cancer. Here are some summer skin safety tips to protect your skin.
Choose a sunscreen that has an SPF of 30 or above for most kinds of activities for most people. If you are particularly pale, you're going out for a long period of time, or you're going to be in a reflective environment, like on the water, you may want to go higher.
With a 30 SPF, you get about 97% protection from UVB rays, and going higher gives minimal additional benefit, about 98% protection with SPF 50 and 99% for 100 SPF.
And remember, any sunscreen will wear off after about two hours of time. That means you'll still need to reapply every two hours or sooner if you get wet, you sweat, or you wipe yourself with the towel, because a lot of times you're wiping off that sunscreen, even if it's water resistant.
Next, choose your time of day for activities outside. Between the hours of around 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. is obviously when the sun's going to be the brightest and highest in the sky, so you're looking at more UV radiation during those hours.
There's a little saying that says if your shadow is shorter than you are, then you need to think about finding shade because that means that the sun is usually in those points in the sky where it's the brightest.
It is important to also make sure you use enough sunscreen, the recommendation is actually to cover your whole body you should use an ounce of sunscreen or more.
Think of your classic sunscreen container, which is usually six to eight ounces. I guarantee you people are not using them just six to eight times. For sprays, it is key to apply generously four to six inches away from your skin and rub it in. But do not spray directly on your face to avoid inhalation.
Another often overlooked sun-safety tip is to shake sunscreen before use. If it’s a lotion or an aerosol, the active ingredients can settle out, especially if it’s been sitting around, it’s good to shake it up to get a good mix and the right concentration.
Also pay attention to expiration dates. Certain ingredients in sunscreens such as the titanium and the zinc oxides will probably last a little bit longer. But be careful about using sunscreens past their expiration dates because you might really see that their efficacy drops.
How about cloudy and overcast days? Remember, you still get UV through cloudy days.
It’s especially tricky, for example, on a boat where you think it's not so sunny, but you're getting this sun exposure through the clouds and then reflected back off the water. That is why it is important to protect your skin every time you’re outside.
And remember, skin cancer can develop on the lips and be quite aggressive. To protect your lips, select a lip balm that includes sunscreen, and be sure to use it year-round.
There's lots of lip balm sunscreens, so it’s not a bad idea if you're going to be out for a long period of time. Reapply lip protection even more frequently than sunscreen on the rest of your body because it’s not going to stay on as well.
Finally, think about your clothing. A lot of my patients who have outdoor jobs have a hard time reapplying every two hours, so I usually recommend protective clothing and hats. You want a hat that covers the ears and the neck. They also make a lot of clothing now that has this UV shield or protective UPF, which means ultraviolet protection factor.
The nice thing about these materials is they're synthetic and they're very lightweight. They reflect the sun, but they also keep it cool because they're lighter weight fabrics. It's always good to have multiple layers of protection, so not only shirts and hats, but also wearing the sunscreen as discussed above.
Dr. C. Joseph Bennett is a board-certified radiation oncologist. If you have any suggestions for topics, or have any questions, please contact him at 522 N. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto, FL 34461, or email at cjbennett@rboi.com.
