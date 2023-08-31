When patients complete their cancer treatment, I am often asked what they can do to help prevent another cancer.
While it is not always possible to predict who might get a second cancer, it is very important that cancer survivors understand their risk for future health problems and second cancers. Several steps can help with this concern.
First, once treatment is completed, or if you are on extended treatment such as hormonal therapy, be sure to keep any follow up appointments. Let your health care team know if you have any new symptoms or problems, because a new or existing cancer could cause them or non-cancer related problem, such as a reaction to a new medication.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Always communicate any changes with your providers.
Second, a survivorship care plan should include the need for long-term follow-up care that screens and monitors for post-treatment symptoms, recurrence, and second cancers. It should list what doctor will do the monitoring and ordering of tests.
For example, sometimes there are specific lifestyle recommendations and monitoring needed if a person has certain non-cancer health problems that might affect them after treatment.
To monitor for second cancers, a survivor might have special cancer screening guidelines based on their level of risk. But in general, survivors should continue to follow the standard screening recommendations.
Finally, to help maintain good health, survivors should also know their medical and family history and risks. Based upon this, you need to get regular follow-up care and cancer screening.
Also, surprise, stay away from tobacco, and if you drink alcohol, have no more than 1 drink per day for women or no more than 2 drinks per day for men. It is also important to maintain a healthy weight, and get moving with regular physical activity, limit the time you spend sitting or lying down.
Along with this, pursue healthy eating habits of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Also, avoid or limit red or processed meats, highly processed foods, and sugary drinks. These steps may help lower the risk of another cancer, and can also help lower the risk of some other health problems.
Dr. C. Joseph Bennett is a board-certified radiation oncologist. If you have any suggestions for topics, or have any questions, please contact him at 522 N. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto, FL 34461, or email at cjbennett@rboi.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.