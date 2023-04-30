With another hot, bright Florida summer almost upon us, it’s a good time to discuss the prevention of skin cancer.
Recently, Dr. James Watt and I were discussing people who had had multiple skin cancers, and discussed recent research indicating that Vitamin B3 may offer a promising new possibility of helping to prevent skin cancers.
The primary cause of skin cancer, both melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancers such as basal cell carcinomas and squamous cell carcinomas, is ultraviolet light. The ultraviolet light can damage the DNA in the skin cells, creating mutations which eventually progress to skin cancers
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
We have known for many years that when DNA is damaged, the body can rapidly this damage in most circumstances, however, the energy required of the body to repair this damage is extensive, and at the same time the ultraviolet light damages the DNA, it also depletes the body of ATP, which provides energy at a cellular level.
Suddenly, the combination of DNA damage and depletion of ATP makes it very difficult for the body to repair the DNA damage. Vitamin B3 appears to replenish ATP in the cells, therefore, enabling them to more effectively repair the damage to the DNA.
The recommended daily intake of Vitamin B3 is roughly 20 mg, and this is easily obtained from several different food groups, such as legumes, cereals, meat products, fish products, eggs, milk, and products with yeast in them.
Several recent studies have looked at high dose Vitamin B3 supplementation at levels up to 500 mg twice a day, and these studies have found that this supplementation can greatly reduce the number of precancerous skin abnormalities, known as actinic keratoses, in a fairly rapid fashion.
The ONTRAC study looked at 386 participants in Australia who had previously had at least two skin cancers diagnosed over the previous five years. These participants were randomized to receive Vitamin B3 at a dose of 500 mg twice a day versus a placebo twice a day for 12 months.
In this study, researchers found a 23 percent reduction in new non-melanoma skin cancers in the participants taking the Vitamin B3 supplement over the 12 months of the study. This is a significant drop in the number of skin cancers, and does appear to establish a link between Vitamin B3 supplementation and a reduced risk of skin cancers.
Overall, Vitamin B3 has very little interaction with most prescription drugs and over the counter medications and has a very good safety profile. However, as with all medications, prior to initiating Vitamin B3 supplementation, you should discuss this with your primary care physician. Overall, however, it appears that if you have a history of multiple non-melanoma skin cancers, Vitamin B3 may just be the answer to lower your risk of developing additional skin cancers.
Dr. C. Joseph Bennett Jr. is a board-certified radiation oncologist. If you have any suggestions for topics, or have any questions, contact him at 522 N. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto, FL 34461, or email cjbennett@rboi.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.