I am often asked what can be done to prevent or lower the risk of cancer. The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines “prevent” as “to keep from happening or existing,” which is why the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) refers to “preventable causes” of cancer.
In other words, we may be unable to prevent cancer, but we can lessen our risk. These “preventable causes” are responsible for “more than 40 percent of all cancers diagnosed and nearly half of all deaths from cancer in the United States,” according to AACR.
Here, I will summarize known risk factors related to developing cancer.
Age: Advancing age is the most important risk factor for cancer overall and for many cancer types. Unfortunately, “The Benjamin Button Phenomenon” only happens in movies; we cannot stop the aging process.
Alcohol: Drinking alcohol can increase your risk of mouth, throat, esophagus, larynx (voice box), liver and breast cancer. That is why it is important to limit your consumption of alcohol.
Cancer-causing substances: Environmental exposures to various chemicals can damage DNA and lead to cancer. When dealing with chemicals, wear gloves, a mask, and eye protection to avoid contact.
Chronic inflammation: Over time, chronic inflammation can cause DNA damage and lead to cancer.
Diet: For example, frequent consumption of red and processed meat is a known risk factor for colorectal cancer. Eat plenty of vegetables and fresh food.
Hormones: For example, being exposed for a long time and/or to high levels of estrogen and progesterone has been linked to an increased risk of breast cancer.
Immunosuppression: Immunosuppressive diseases like HIV/AIDS, as well as drugs that suppress the immune system, such as those taken by transplant patients, make it less able to detect and destroy cancer cells or fight off cancer-causing infections.
Infectious agents: Some viruses, bacteria and parasites can cause cancer or increase cancer risk.
Obesity: Being obese can increase the risk of cancers of the breast (in postmenopausal women), colon, rectum, endometrium (lining of the uterus), esophagus, kidney, pancreas and gall bladder. Maintaining a healthy weight also helps with hypertension and diabetes.
Sunlight: Exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation causes damage that can lead to skin cancer. Wear your sunscreen and reapply frequently.
Tobacco: Many cancers are linked to tobacco use, including lung, larynx (voice box), mouth, esophagus, throat, bladder, kidney, liver, stomach, pancreas, colorectal and cervical cancer, as well as acute myeloid leukemia. Smokeless tobacco use increases the risk of mouth, esophagus and pancreatic cancer. Tobacco use is a leading cause of cancer and of death from cancer. Avoid tobacco products at all costs.
Again, some risk factors, like age, cannot be avoided, but limiting your exposure to other factors may lower your risk of developing certain cancers.
Another important thing to discuss is the importance of cancer screening, which can find cancers and pre-cancers early, making them easier to treat, and can also help reduce cancer deaths. Tests include mammography for breast cancer, Pap test for cervical cancer, colonoscopy for colorectal cancer, low-dose CT scan for lung cancer for those who have a smoking history, PSA test for prostate cancer and more.
RBOI’s licensed clinical social workers can help you with smoking cessation, stress reduction, and more. Our cancer navigator can help you with screening. There is no charge for these services. Please call Wendy Hall at 352-527-0106.
Dr. C. Joseph Bennett is a board-certified radiation oncologist. If you have any suggestions for topics, or have any questions, contact him at 522 N. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto, FL 34461, or email at cjbennett@rboi.com.
