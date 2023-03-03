CC Navigating Cancer mole art

Exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation causes damage that can lead to skin cancer. Wear your sunscreen and reapply frequently.

 MetroCreative
CC Dr. C. Joseph Bennett Navigating Cancer column sig mug

Dr. C. Joseph Bennett

Navigating Cancer

I am often asked what can be done to prevent or lower the risk of cancer. The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines “prevent” as “to keep from happening or existing,” which is why the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) refers to “preventable causes” of cancer.

In other words, we may be unable to prevent cancer, but we can lessen our risk. These “preventable causes” are responsible for “more than 40 percent of all cancers diagnosed and nearly half of all deaths from cancer in the United States,” according to AACR.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.