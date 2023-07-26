What now? I am often asked this question when patients complete their cancer treatments.
When cancer treatment ends, people begin a new chapter in their lives, one that can bring hope and happiness, but also worries and fear. No two people are alike. Each person has their own way of coping and learning to manage these emotions. It will take time and practice.
You will probably be concerned that the cancer might come back, and you might find yourself thinking about death and dying. The fear of cancer coming back is common among cancer survivors, and can sometimes be quite intense.
Some people are better prepared for life after cancer than others. However, everyone can benefit from help and support from other people, whether friends and family, religious groups, support groups, professional counselors, or others.
You have been seeing your cancer care team quite often, and suddenly, you do not have to visit for many months at a time. When treatment is complete, some people feel like they are no longer fighting the cancer. Worries can set in. You might feel alone and lost without the support of your cancer care team. These people may have become an important part of your life. Not seeing them might make you anxious and sad.
All of these feelings make sense. You have just been through a difficult time. You have had to make some major life decisions. Your body has been assaulted by cancer and its treatment. Your outlook and your whole way of life have changed, at least for a time.
You might be better able to manage your life and cancer history when you are able to look at things in a positive light, but that is not always possible. It is good to work toward having a positive attitude, which can help you feel better about life now.
Just remember, you do not have to act “positive” all the time. Do not beat yourself up or let others make you feel guilty when you are feeling sad, angry, anxious, or distressed.
As time goes by, many people say that their fear of cancer returning decreases, and they find themselves thinking less and less often about cancer. However, even years after treatment, certain events may stir up this worry again. Be aware of your fears, but do not judge them. Practice letting them go.
It is normal for these thoughts to enter your mind, but you do not have to keep them there. Some people picture them floating away, or being vaporized. Others turn them over to a higher power to handle. However you do it, letting them go can free you from wasting time and energy on needless worry.
Use your energy to focus on wellness and what you can do now to stay as healthy as possible. Try to make healthy diet changes. If you are a person who smokes, this is a good time to quit. Find ways to help yourself relax, and at the same time be as physically active as you can. Control what you can.
Some people say that putting their lives back in order makes them feel less fearful. Being involved in your health care, getting back to your normal life, and making changes in your lifestyle are among the things you can control. Even setting a daily schedule can give you more power.
In addition, while no one can control every thought, some say they have resolved not to dwell on the fearful ones. Try to live every day to its fullest. Keep in mind that you are a cancer survivor, and remember the good news: You are one of millions of Americans alive today who has had cancer, and the survival rate is improving all the time. Like most of them, you and the people around you can adjust to and lead a fulfilling life after cancer.
Dr. C. Joseph Bennett Jr. is a board-certified radiation oncologist. If you have any suggestions for topics, or have any questions, contact him at 522 N. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto, FL 34461, or email cjbennett@rboi.com.
