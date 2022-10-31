When times get tough for friends, family and co-workers, you naturally want to help in any way you can. Usually, all you need to do is provide a sympathetic ear or a shoulder to cry on. Or perhaps a night on the town or a good joke is what it takes.
In tougher situations, you might need to decide whether to make a loan or to let someone move into your guest room a while.
That about covers most cases. But forget about “most cases” when it comes to learning that someone you know has cancer. When this happens, it can seem impossible to know what to say or do, and at the same time it can seem impossible not to say or do something.
The fear, of course, is that you will end up saying or doing the wrong thing at the worst possible time. Afraid of hurting or offending someone at such a sensitive moment, it’s easy to feel paralyzed. You simply don’t know how to respond.
One of the most important things you can do is to treat the person with cancer just as you would normally. Offer encouragement but not blind optimism. Pie-in-the-sky statements like “Oh, don’t worry, you’ll be just fine” could make people feel you aren’t taking their illness seriously, that you’re dismissing their fears, concerns, anger or sadness.
And don’t forget the old adage: “Silence is golden.” It’s OK to listen without always feeling that you have to respond. Often, people just need time to be heard. Your ultimate goal should be to keep your relationship as balanced as possible. Make sure all your conversations don’t become focused on the person’s cancer unless that is what they want to focus on at that time.
Yes, your friend, co-worker, or relative has cancer, but he or she still cares about you and your life. Don’t do them a disservice by locking them out. When you first learn that a person has cancer, a simple expression of concern can often be the most meaningful thing you can say.
Simple yet heartfelt statements can allow you to acknowledge the situation, express concern, offer to listen, offer assistance, be open with your feelings and at the same time ask how the person feels.
Of course, there are some things that should also be avoided. It is normal to feel sorry for someone with cancer, or to feel guilty for being healthy. You may feel awkward, especially if you have not had a previous experience with cancer.
Try to be aware of what you’re feeling before you interact with someone who has cancer so that you don’t say anything you don’t mean, or that could jeopardize your relationship. Some common impulses to avoid include putting pressure on them, commenting on appearance, sharing stories of others who have battled this disease, offering unsolicited advice, being patronizing or condescending, being afraid to touch the person and finally, being ashamed of your own fears or uneasiness.
It is important to ask the person with cancer what you can do to help. Some people may want your help; others may not. However, isolation is a common feeling for someone with cancer, so it’s important to make an effort to reach out.
You may offer to run errands, go grocery shopping, help with household chores, such as vacuuming or dusting, help with cleaning, washing dishes or laundry, water the plants, cook and freeze meals, help with children or pets, mow the lawn or weed the garden, help with transportation (often a major need, especially in Citrus County due to our large elderly population), or bring flowers, magazines, books, videos or DVDs.
Finally, if the person with cancer happens to be a co-worker or an employee, there are some additional issues to consider. For instance, you may wonder how your work situation will be affected by a co-worker’s diagnosis and treatment. Supervisors may wonder what they can do to best help the person while still getting the work done. Just don’t be afraid to reach out and offer help.
Dr. C. Joseph Bennett Jr. is a board-certified radiation oncologist. If you have any suggestions for topics, or have any questions, contact him at 522 N. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto, FL 34461, or email cjbennett@rboi.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.