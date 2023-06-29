Today, I want to discuss and highlight ovarian cancer. Historically, ovarian cancer has been called the "silent killer" because symptoms often become apparent only when the cancer has spread beyond a stage that is easy to control, thus it is harder to treat.
However, recent medical studies show symptoms often do exist for ovarian cancer, even in its early stages. Now, of course, that is great news, however, it comes with a downside
The most common symptoms associated with ovarian cancer can also be associated with everyday activities, and other non-life threatening illnesses. The most common include bloating, pelvic or abdominal pain, trouble eating or feeling full quickly, and urinary symptoms, such as the need to go urgently or frequently. And, if you poll all women, I am sure most of them have some of these on occasion.
Therein lies the trouble, these symptoms are relatively common, and associated with a number of different health problems, from irritable bowel syndrome, reflux, gas, and urinary tract infections. They are more likely to be due to other, less serious problems.
But if you have these symptoms almost daily for more than a few weeks, report them to your health care professional right away. When ovarian cancer is found early, while it is still confined to the ovary, about 93 percent of patients live longer than five years after diagnosis.
Unfortunately, only about 20 percent of ovarian cancers are found at this early stage. See a doctor if you have persistent symptoms like the ones described above, and get regular women’s health exams. While most early ovarian tumors are difficult for even the most skilled doctor to feel during a pelvic exam, an exam may help identify other cancers or gynecologic conditions. Women should discuss the need for these exams with their doctor.
In addition to paying attention to symptoms and getting regular exams, there are steps women can take to lower their risk of ovarian cancer; however, no matter how diligently you follow these steps, no one can say that you can lower your risk to zero.
These steps include knowing your family history. About 10 percent to 15 percent of ovarian cancers result from an inherited genetic tendency to develop the disease. Have candid conversations with your relatives about the health problems that run in your family, especially breast, ovarian, and colon cancers, and discuss your family history with your doctor. You may need closer follow-up, depending on your situation. Gilda Radner is a perfect example of this; she had a strong family history of ovarian cancer, but did not know it.
Next, eat a healthy diet to help control your weight, since being very overweight may raise ovarian cancer risk. The American Cancer Society recommends eating a variety of healthful foods, with an emphasis on plant sources.
Eat at least 5 servings of fruits and vegetables every day, as well as several servings of whole grain foods from plant sources such as breads, cereals, grain products, rice, pasta, or beans. Limit the intake of red meat and processed meats.
Also, participate in regular physical activity as another way to help control your weight. The American Cancer Society recommends 30 minutes a day, 5 or more days a week. Forty-five to 60 minutes a day is even better.
Next, limit your alcohol consumption to no more than one drink per day. Alcohol use is linked to an increased risk of a certain type of ovarian cancer.
And finally, don't smoke. Some studies have linked smoking to one type of ovarian cancer. Smoking also raises your risk of many other types of cancer, as well as other health problems.
Dr. C. Joseph Bennett Jr. is a board-certified radiation oncologist. If you have any suggestions for topics, or have any questions, contact him at 522 N. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto, FL 34461, or email cjbennett@rboi.com.
