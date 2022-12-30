Happy 2023! Today I want to talk about the possible link to exercise and cancer.
To begin, one must realize that our bodies probably always contain a small number of cells that have turned into cancerous cells. In a normal situation with an active and functioning immune system, these cells are recognized by the immune system and are destroyed secondary to the fact that they have become abnormal.
Unfortunately, occasionally these tumors persist and grow without being recognized by the immune system. These then present as diagnosed cancers which must subsequently be treated with either surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, or a combination of these.
Whether this occurs secondary to a genetic abnormality or is due to a problem recognizing the cancer secondary to the fact that the immune system has weakened, may be difficult to determine. But in theory, a strong immune system certainly should lower the risk of certain forms of cancer.
Fortunately, this is a topic which has been looked at with a great deal of interest. There have been at least three large studies involving many thousands of people going on for decades which have supported the theory that exercise could strengthen the immune system and thus lower the incidence of cancer.
One of the more prominent of these studies is from the Institute of Aerobics Research in Dallas, Texas. In this study, the researchers found that the likelihood of a man developing a fatal cancer was lowered by 65 percent in men who routinely performed a moderate exercise regime. In men who performed a very strict, vigorous exercise regime, their risk of a fatal cancer was lowered by 84 percent.
There has also been an important study which originated as a combination effort of Harvard University and Stanford University and it also found that in active men, their risk of developing cancer was approximately 1/3 of that of inactive men.
Of course, these studies are limited, and it is very difficult to rule out other factors which may have led to a decrease in cancer. There has, however, been another important study from the American Cancer Institute which basically took into account other bias which might lead to lower cancer rates. In this study, patients were randomized so that other health habits and risks would be equal with groups of men who exercise regularly and those who did not regularly exercise.
In this study, the researches still found that risk of cancer was approximately 40 percent lower for men with moderate levels of exercise and about 25 percent lower for women with moderate levels of exercise compared to men and women who do not regularly exercise.
There appears to be very good data, therefore, that the level of exercise a person participates in can certainly lower their risks of cancer. It is hard to truly understand the rationale behind this secondary to the fact that a normal regime of exercise cause other changes in both men and women. People who exercise regularly tend to have more regular bowel movements and a faster movement of waste products through the intestinal system than those who do not exercise.
Women who exercise regularly also tend to have lower levels of estrogen which has clearly been linked to breast and uterine cancers. Men who exercise on a regular basis also tend to have a lower level of the male hormone tester one which could possibly be linked to not only the development but the growth rate of prostate cancer.
Of importance is the fact that in the Harvard and Stanford studies, the risk of lung cancer was also lowered in smokers who exercised regularly compared to those who did not.
In summary, it certainly appears that a regular regime of exercise would boost the immune system and likely decrease several types of cancer. This exercise regime must however be incorporated with changes in diet and habit which also lead to a healthier lifestyle and should be discussed with your physician before starting.
Dr. C. Joseph Bennett is a board-certified radiation oncologist. If you have any suggestions for topics or have any questions, contact him at 522 N. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto, FL 34461 or email cjbennett@rboi.com.
