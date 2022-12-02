People going through cancer treatments need to take special care of themselves through the holidays, which can be stressful even in the best of times.
I often tell my patients to use their treatment as permission to be sane over the holidays, to take a break from the normal holiday routine, and try to enjoy themselves. The following suggestions can help people with cancer preserve their energy, capture a little holiday joy, and deepen their personal relationships.
First of all, set lower expectations for this holiday season. Don’t worry about decorating the house, baking, or buying gifts for everyone in your life. Remind yourself that this is temporary. For a short period, you can relax, and it’s OK. With that in mind, let others do things for you. Delegate tasks and errands to others, many of whom may be looking for a way to help you during this trying time in your life.
Always remember to rest each day. Many people experience fatigue during cancer treatment and need to find the right balance of rest and activities.
It’s also OK to allow yourself some depression, some pity, but then pick yourself up and go on. Many of my patients have a pity party for a day or two, and that is okay, but too long, such as two weeks, could be a sign of clinical depression
The rate of depression among cancer patients is 15 percent to 24 percent, about twice that in the general population. So if a person in treatment doesn't care about getting out of bed, or is physically unable to get up, it could be clinical depression rather than fatigue, and should be discussed with a doctor and/or social worker.
Don’t isolate yourself during the holiday. Find a way to be festive, such as choosing a few close friends for a small, manageable dinner party. Make it a potluck supper where everyone brings a dish, so you won’t have to do all the work.
Make no apologies if you need to retire early or skip a gathering that will be trying, such as one with hyper grandchildren. Do so without regret or an elaborate explanation. Simply saying “I don't feel up to it” should be all the explanation needed.
Food doesn’t taste right to many people in treatment, and rich, holiday dishes can intensify feelings of nausea. Focus on family, friends and spirituality now, and look forward to enjoying meals at the next holiday, when treatment will be over.
Eventually, the taste will come back. People around the cancer patient always want to feed that person. Food represents life and celebration. But love and friendship can easily be the main holiday focus for people with cancer.
Finally, don't concentrate on what may be missing, what tradition wasn't kept, or what may be different about this year's holiday season from years past. Try to focus on the present moment and enjoy your celebration in whatever form it takes.
Remember what the holidays are truly about — a time for being thankful and sharing with others.
Dr. C. Joseph Bennett is a board-certified radiation oncologist. If you have any suggestions for topics, or have any questions,contact him at cjbennett@rboi.com.
