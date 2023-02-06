With medical marijuana products now being legal in the state of Florida, I am often asked by patients if there is any potential benefit to them and their cancer battle. While there are known benefits, there are also potential hazards that require much more research.
Marijuana and individual cannabinoids compounds found in the plant like THC or CBD have been studied to manage the side effects of cancer and cancer therapies like chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Findings suggest that certain cannabinoids can help relieve some of those side effects. Like many other drugs, marijuana can cause side effects, some good and some bad, and there is a potential for complications.
So, how can marijuana affect symptoms or side effects of cancer or cancer therapies? There are several answers to this question.
Studies of the chemicals (or cannabinoids) found in the marijuana plant suggest that certain cannabinoids can be helpful in treating nausea and vomiting from cancer chemotherapy, as well as in treating neuropathic pain, pain caused by damaged nerves often seen in chemotherapy patients.
As a matter of fact, medical marijuana is not the only option for these benefits. The U.S FDA has approved two specific drugs, dronabinol and nabilone, which are synthetic, man-made forms of specific cannabinoids for use in cancer patients with chemotherapy-associated nausea and vomiting. These compounds can also stimulate the appetite, something often needed in cancer patients.
More research is needed to understand the effects of marijuana as a treatment for cancer-related symptoms or side effects of cancer therapy.
The biggest concern about marijuana are possible harmful effects of marijuana. Smoked marijuana delivers THC and other cannabinoids to the body, but it also delivers harmful substances, including many of the same toxins and carcinogens, cancer-causing chemicals, found in tobacco smoke, which are harmful to the lungs and cardiovascular system.
Fortunately for those who do get benefits from THC and other cannabinoids, other forms of delivery, such as the oral route, are available. More research is needed to understand the effects smoking marijuana might have on lung and other respiratory cancers. However, there is limited evidence of an association between current, frequent, or chronic marijuana smoking and testicular cancer development. Again, this data is very limited.
Because marijuana can be used in different ways, with different levels of active compounds, it can affect each person differently. More research is needed to understand the full impact of marijuana use on cancer.
Dr. C. Joseph Bennett is a board-certified radiation oncologist. If you have any suggestions for topics, or have any questions, contact him at 522 N. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto, FL 34461, or via email at cjbennett@rboi.com.
