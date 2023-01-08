CC Music in Medicine humming

According to studies that have been done on humming, it is a little like chicken soup: It cures what ails you. For us elders, it is important to note that it increases balance. And for everyone, it increases mental focus, creativity and understanding. And probably the benefit that addicts people to humming is that it produces a calming response and relaxation.

 Daniel Laflor / MetroCreative

Happy New Year, everybody. Just like the mayonnaise at the back of the refrigerator, I’m baaaack. I had to take a bit of a break. I hope you don’t mind. But I’m happy to be back in the saddle telling tales of the beauty of music and sound and how it is so beneficial to us. Rather than music, this time, let me talk of sound.

The older we get, the more we hum. Some of us hum in the car while driving. Some of us hum in the shower (if we’re not singing). Then there are those of us who hum without a care in public, in the grocery, in doctor’s offices, while walking down the bike trail.

Adele Jacobson

Adele Jacobson

Music in Medicine

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.