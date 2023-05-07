How do you handle insomnia? Maybe you are one of the few who falls asleep the minute the head hits the pillow. But for many people, particularly older folks, not being able to fall asleep, stay asleep and sleep soundly is a problem.
An Irish proverb tells the humble advantages of a good night’s sleep: “A good laugh and a long sleep are the best cure in the doctor’s book.”
Not being able to sleep well leads to myriad problems, both psychological and physical. Hence, the drug companies have answered the call and come up with pharmaceuticals that assist in falling asleep. But drawbacks to consistent use of sleeping pills are well known, so some researchers have delved into the idea of using music instead.
They may be on to something, because frequently when I’m playing therapeutic music to patients, they fall asleep. Alas, I’m not playing just before bedtime, so I don’t know if later that patient finds it easier to slip away to dreamland or not.
One study asked university students whether they use music to fall asleep or not. And why they wanted to use music. From this self-reported data, researchers found that relaxation and distraction topped the list for music users. Masking outside noises was not a noted factor. Neither was enjoyment.
Self-reported data is notoriously unreliable, but other studies applied tested clinical trial protocols. One study reviewed five of these control trials. This was published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, Vol. 69, No. 7, page 1,925.
What the review revealed was that older people who listened to music to fall asleep did indeed have better sleep quality than those who didn’t use music. The studies pointed to “sedative” music being more effective than rhythmic music.
Other studies have shown that a fairly slow tempo is better than a lively one. Sixty to 80 beats per minute seem optimal. And quiet music in a low register is better than high notes. There seems to be a consensus that percussion shouldn’t be used.
So, what genre? Classical? Hip-hop? Jazz? Country? It seems that the genre doesn’t matter, as long as it is “sedative,” slow, and with low notes. One study indicated, however, that music in a major chord is preferable over that in a minor.
Going back to the study with the university students, remember that one reason they used the music was for distraction. The music distracted them from thinking about all the ramblings that an active mind comes up with. With distraction in mind, you might prefer unfamiliar music that won’t bring up memories. Or…. you might prefer familiar music to conger up those memories that will blot out other tangents your mind want to take. Use what works for you.
If music doesn’t prove to be the magic pill on the first night you experiment with it, keep at it. Most of the studies lasted over four weeks or more before the data collection was done. So it may take your brain and your body a little while to acclimate to the new sound.
An American actor, Thomas Dekker, got it right when he said, “Sleep is a golden chain that ties health and our bodies together.”
