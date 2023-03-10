In most therapeutic music settings, it is important to use a music style that is familiar to the patient. To use music alien to the patient’s background or culture, or that the patient distinctly doesn’t like, is a recipe for disaster.
Can therapeutic music be of benefit to people living with schizophrenia? Research by authorities in the medical field give a resounding thumbs up.
More studies are needed, but there is no doubt that music improves the connectivity of neurons in areas of the brain that processes sensory input from the external environment.
About 70% of the people who live with schizophrenia have hallucinations. Hallucinations are hearing or seeing things that don’t really exist. These hallucinations are a creation of a part of the brain that is malfunctioning.
The part of the brain that shows dysfunction and leads to some of the symptoms of schizophrenia is the dorsal anterior insula and posterior insula network. This is the part of the brain that makes sense of incoming signals from the environments outside the body. This includes all five of our primary senses: hearing, sight, taste, smell and touch.
Memorizing the names of the parts of the brain that are not working correctly is not as important as realizing that schizophrenia has a physiological root cause. And music can help correct the dysfunction.
MRI studies have shown that music increases connectivity in this part of the brain in schizophrenia patients.
Most treatment options for schizophrenia involve drugs. In all of the studies I’ve reviewed, music is used in conjunction with drug therapy as a complementary form of medicine.
Despite taking appropriate drugs, approximately 50% of schizophrenics have persistent hallucinations. Therefore, complementary medicine, such as therapeutic music, is called for. And music works to help reduce these hallucinations.
Whether treatment is with drugs or music, some intervention is critical because these hallucinations drive many schizophrenics to self-harm. Hallucinations also prevent the patient from enjoying normal activities and relationships.
When music has been applied in a controlled setting, a decrease in hallucinations was noted, as well as improvements in communication, socialization, cognition and emotional control. This is according to Dr. Cheng Luo, who studies neuroimaging and neuroengineering.
The style and genre of music used in studies has varied. Some have used classical music. Mozart seems to be a very common choice for these types of studies in Western medicine. Mozart has a steady tempo and tends to by lilting, soothing. But one study in Turkey used music based on Rast tonality. Rast tonality is Persian in origin and is one of the oldest tonal music forms. It is thought to affect almost all parts of the body and psyche.
In most therapeutic music settings, it is important to use a music style that is familiar to the patient. To use music alien to the patient’s background or culture, or that the patient distinctly doesn’t like, is a recipe for disaster. The music has to have a positive effect, and to use a style that the patient doesn’t like just doesn’t make sense.
After an intervention of therapeutic music, how long are symptoms improved? More study is needed. We know that it’s not a permanent solution, and we know that after six months, the improvement is gone.
