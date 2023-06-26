I recently attended the sixth annual Florida Medical Marijuana conference in Orlando. These things are always fun and a great way to catch up on the latest research of news in regard to medical cannabis. I thought I would pass on some of the highlights.
Since the program began in 2017, there are now over 800,000 participants in Florida with medical marijuana cards.
Right now Florida has 22 dispensary companies selling products. Trulieve is by far the largest with two stores already in Citrus County, along with a Flowery in Inverness. Soon to open up off U.S. 19 in Crystal River will be Green Dragon Cannabis, making a total of four dispensaries here. The state has just issued 22 more dispensary licenses, which will double the number of companies selling cannabis products, so hold on, here it comes.
There is also a petition with over 900,000 signatures in Florida for adult use marijuana (recreational). If this amendment proposal makes it to the ballot, a 60% vote of our citizens would pass it.
In my opinion, this would be a great thing for the state drawing in more tourists and probably up to a billion dollars in tax revenue. Unfortunately, this proposed amendment is being resisted by the Florida attorney general and is tied up in the court system. This is what happened last time recreational marijuana was attempted to be put up for a vote.
The University of Florida is doing some very exciting research showing that they can combine cannabinoid‘s from the marijuana plant to markedly decrease the growth rate of some cancer tissue cultures, research that may well help some cancer patients in the near future. Studies like these have been going on for a long time in Europe and Israel.
Many patients ask why when they have a medical marijuana card they are required to see their cannabis doctor every seven months to keep their orders active. This does seem a little strict and adds cost and inefficiency to just using this one medicine.
No other medicine in history is so strictly monitored, especially considering marijuana is not physically addicting and no one’s ever died from an overdose. At least now it appears that telemedicine will be available for marijuana patients starting July 1 pending the governor signing the law that’s been presented to him.
Yes, you can have a medical marijuana card and a concealed weapons permit in Florida. Period. Unfortunately, you can’t buy a new gun from a gun dealer when you have an active marijuana card per the federal form which makes this illegal.
For those who don’t have a medical marijuana card, but want to get one, it’s a pretty straightforward process now. Probably the most common conditions people come in for are arthritis and anxiety but of course there’s a lot more things that it works well for.
The cost of getting a card, including the state fee should be around $300. If you were a Florida resident, you can be qualified by the time you leave the office. Several of our dispensaries offer half off for the products for the patients first visit.
Education is key because a marijuana card is not a prescription, but a card that allows the buyer to purchase and use the products they choose. If cannabis is new to you or you haven’t used it in many years, you may want to make sure your doctor is knowledgeable and offers assistance. Beware of places that will just dole out cards and leave you on your own.
Dr. Bob Goethe is a board-certified anesthesiologist with over 40 years' experience and a certified medical cannabis physician. He can be contacted at drbobgoethe@gmail.com or 352-601-4200.
