CC Take care of lungs

Millions of Americans are living with lung diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma, which make breathing difficult and can lead to other related problems.

 Family Features

The lungs are the centerpiece of your respiratory system. When you inhale, air enters your lungs and oxygen from that air moves to your blood. At the same time, carbon dioxide, a waste gas, moves from your blood to the lungs and gets exhaled. This process is essential to life.

