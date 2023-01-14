January is National Blood Donor Month, an annual observation that honors the altruism of blood donors and encourages first-time donors to give the gift of life in the new year.
This observance comes at a critical moment for the national blood supply, as only a minority of community blood centers nationwide have enough blood supply to meet the average hospital demand, according to America’s Blood Centers.
Giving blood in January is a civic opportunity to combat the national blood supply shortage and support patients in need of life-saving medical services. Blood cannot be manufactured; it is only available to hospitals through voluntary donations.
LifeSouth Community Blood Centers is the blood provider for HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, UF Health, Moffitt Cancer Center and many more.
National Blood Donor Month was first celebrated in January 1970, after President Richard Nixon issued a proclamation establishing the observance. Now in its 54th year, the observance brings attention to the vital role that blood donors play in public health and civic duty.
All donors who give in the month of January will receive a thank you gift, mini-physical, and complimentary snacks.
LifeSouth encourages everyone to participate in National Blood Donor Month in one of the following ways:
- Make a donation. Approximately 37 percent of the U.S. population is eligible to donate, yet only 5 percent are active donors. LifeSouth welcomes regular and first-time donors to visit its donor centers at 2629 E. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Inverness or 1241 S. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto, or to find one of its signature red, white and blue buses to donate at a mobile blood drive.
- Encourage a first-time donor: With a low percentage of the population annually participating in the blood donation process, the best way to make a difference is to encourage someone to donate with you at one of LifeSouth’s donor centers or blood drives.
- Share your story. Personal stories often inspire others to save lives by donating with LifeSouth. Tag @LifeSouth in posts on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, and use the hashtag #NationalBloodDonorMonth.
To learn more about the donation process, call LifeSouth’s toll-free number, 888-795-2707 or make an appointment at www.lifesouth.org.
