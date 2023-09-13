There are many factors to learn about heart failure and its symptoms.
Dr. Ryan Cromwell, a resident doctor at HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, spoke on Friday, Sept. 8, to a large crowd of members and guests of the Mended Hearts at their monthly meeting. The event took place in the Gulf Room of the Historic Old Citrus High Schoolhouse near the hospital.
Dr. Cromwell specializes in Internal Medicine. He attended St. George’s University School of Medicine. He spoke about heart failure, its symptoms and the various medicines used on patients with this problem.
Heart Failure has different symptoms: “Symptoms are swollen ankles or edema in the body, shortness of breath, fatigue, becoming less active and one can have orthopnea - shortness of breath while lying flat,” Dr. Cromwell said.
Another symptom of heart failure is rapid weight gain.
Heart valve malfunctions can cause heart failure. There are four valves in the heart: the aortic valve, mitral valve, pulmonary valve and tricuspid valve.
Severe mitral valve regurgitation or severe aortic stenosis also contribute to heart failure.
Heart conditions also can be the cause. They are – coronary artery disease, having heart problems from birth – congenital heart defects, irregular heartbeats, arrhythmias and heart valve disease.
Heart failure changes the structure of your heart. It does not work as well and can’t pump enough blood to meet your body’s needs. This does not mean that your heart stops working. When the heart relaxes, it fills with blood, but when the heart squeezes, it pushes the blood which has oxygen and nutrients out of the body.
Doctors use several different medicines such as beta blockers, ACE inhibitors or ARBs for patients with high blood pressure to get their blood pressure under control. They also have patients take water pills as directed by the doctor.
“If your feet or ankles swell, elevate them. You can also use compression socks,” he said.
As the session was near the end, Dr. Cromwell took many questions from the audience and answered them individually.
Dr. Cromwell’s best advice for heart health is to follow a heart-healthy diet, to avoid alcohol and tobacco products, avoid using salt and sugar, exercise regularly and to maintain a healthy body weight.
