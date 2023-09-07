CC Healthy cholesterol

The 2019 science advisory says healthy people can include up to a whole egg or the equivalent in their diets each day; given the nutritional benefits and convenience, older people with healthy cholesterol levels can have two.

 American Heart Association

For more than half a century, scientists have debated the role of dietary cholesterol in a healthy diet. Because it was often associated with saturated fat, limiting dietary cholesterol – especially by restricting egg consumption – seemed to benefit heart-health efforts.

More recently, accumulating data has caused researchers to broaden their thinking about how dietary cholesterol – and eggs – fit into a healthy eating pattern. "We've advanced considerably," said professor Linda Van Horn, chief of the nutrition division in the department of preventive medicine at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago. "And we proceed on these issues as we learn more."

