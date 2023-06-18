Knights donate eyeglasses for Lions Club Vision Program

St. Scholastica Knights of Columbus Council No. 14485 recently donated eyeglasses to the Lions Club Vision Program.
The Knights asked the parishioners for their assistance in collecting eyeglasses that were no longer needed. They ran the event through the month of April and collected 374 pairs.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Kim Rossmman, a reader and Eucharistic Minister for the church, is a member of the Inverness Lions Club and the recipient of the glasses.
For 100 years, the Lion's Club has worked on projects to prevent blindness, restore eyesight and improve eye health and eye care for hundreds of millions of people worldwide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.