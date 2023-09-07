Jesse James Allen

At the beginning of 2021, Jesse James Allen stepped away from his career to become a full-time care partner for his late father who had been diagnosed with dementia. It was an exhausting task further complicated by the COVID pandemic.

 Special to the Chronicle

Coping with Dementia LLC and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office have announced that Jesse James Allen will be the keynote speaker for the day-long conference on dementia that will take place at the Savannah Center in The Villages on Oct. 30.

Allen is an international award-winning multimedia creator whose work has included music, art, photography, video games, public speaking, and museum and theme park development. At the beginning of 2021, Allen stepped away from his career to become a full-time care partner for his late father who had been diagnosed with dementia. It was an exhausting task further complicated by the COVID pandemic.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.