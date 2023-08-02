CC Strength training

Strength training or building lean muscle is important to protect your health long term. Increasing lean muscle mass can also help to reduce the risk of injury to ligaments and tendons, and can also improve your posture, through core strength and back muscles.

Strength is an important aspect of overall wellness, but many people can have a difficult time making it an integral part of their fitness routine. In fact, according to a study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, six in 10 American adults don't do any muscle-strengthening activities on a regular basis.

