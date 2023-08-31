CC Hospice care

There are doctors who know about and understand the role of hospice within health care. You need to know too because you never know what tomorrow will bring.

As many times as I have talked about hospice services, I realized in recent conversations that many people still don’t know or understand what hospice is, and why you need to know about it.

It’s upsetting that many believe all that hospice does is withhold food from patients and heavily sedates them. They’re wrong. Hospice is about providing the best quality of life possible.

