As many times as I have talked about hospice services, I realized in recent conversations that many people still don’t know or understand what hospice is, and why you need to know about it.
It’s upsetting that many believe all that hospice does is withhold food from patients and heavily sedates them. They’re wrong. Hospice is about providing the best quality of life possible.
HPH Hospice provides comfort and care, giving patients the best possible remaining quality of life and supporting their families through this stressful time. With in-depth care, education and training, we offer pain reduction, maximum comfort, emotional and spiritual support for patients and families. I know firsthand.
Another myth is that hospice is only called in during final days and that a doctor must make the call. This is not true. You can call hospice in to evaluate and help determine if services are appropriate.
Believe it or not, many doctors don’t think about death, know how to talk about death, or even want to. Their priority is to keep you well or, make you better. There are doctors who know about and understand the role of hospice within health care. You need to know too because you never know what tomorrow will bring.
Now that fall is almost here, by the calendar anyway, HPH Hospice needs your help. There are volunteer openings that may be perfect for you. The Citrus Hospice House located in Lecanto needs greeters on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, or you can provide companionship in the home or at a skilled nursing facility. Volunteers are needed throughout the county, but our biggest need is currently in the Inverness area.
For your information, our volunteers do not provide personal care and you will always be in a safe environment. We schedule based on your availability and work to keep you close to where you live.
There is an orientation followed by a background check and fingerprinting with HPH Hospice covering the cost. If you’re interested or would like to discuss the opportunities, please call 352-359-8373. We all need a little help every now and then and you can give it. It doesn’t take much time and is appreciated so much by someone who needs the help and support.
Until next time, take care, stay well please consider volunteering!
Katie Lucas is the volunteer coordinator at HPH Hospice, an affiliate of Chapters Health System in Lecanto. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in marketing and public relations from the University of Alabama. Katie is married with three children, five grandchildren and has lived in Citrus County for 33 years. She is available for speaking engagements. Katie may be reached at lucass@chaptershealth.org or call 352-359-8373.
