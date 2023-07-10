Crystal River, FL (34429)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 90F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.