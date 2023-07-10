Have you ever thought, “Why do bad things always happen to me?” Well, the grass is not always greener on the other side.
Everyone faces adversity at some point in their lives. For many, that adversity appears in the form of caregiving. Caring for a loved one who is chronically ill can feel impossible when you are juggling other responsibilities.
Sometimes you can fell a sense of loss, even before their death. We call this anticipatory grief. Loneliness, anger and sorrow are some of the other complex emotions that can come with caregiving. You don’t have to process these feelings alone.
Hospice organizations, like HPH Hospice, can help you through the chronic illness journey. If you or a loved one has been diagnosed with a terminal illness with life expectancy of six months or less, let HPH Hospice help you make the last few months of life easier and somehow better.
Our team is made up of physicians, nurses, aids, social workers, chaplains, pharmacists, bereavement counselors, administrative staff and volunteers, and each member of the team plays an important role in the care of our patients and their families.
So often, families wait until the very end to ask for help. You don’t have to carry that burden alone. HPH Hospice supports the patient and their family every step of the way, helping them live better lives, reducing their stress and supporting their needs. There comes a time of understanding that it is OK to ask for help. Let HPH Hospice help you.
There are many misconceptions about hospice, the most common being that hospice means you’re “giving up” on your loved one’s care. It’s not true. Hospice is a holistic philosophy of care dedicated to comfort and symptom management. In fact, it’s not unheard of to see a patient transition out of hospice care for a time. With the symptoms managed, they can live longer and make the most of the time they have.
Let HPH Hospice help you make the most of life. A helping hand can truly make a difference.
Until next time, take care, stay well!
Katie Lucas is the volunteer coordinator at HPH Hospice, an affiliate of Chapters Health System in Lecanto. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in marketing and public relations from the University of Alabama. She is married with three children, five grandchildren and has lived in Citrus County for 32 years. She is available for speaking engagements. Contact her at lucass@chaptershealth.org or call 352-359-8373.
