I moved to Citrus County with my family in August 1990 when the Crystal River Mall was almost complete, and now in August 2023, the mall is no longer standing.
It certainly lends into how quickly things can change.
The same thing can be said about one’s health. Living a relatively healthy lifestyle for many years, then finding out you have a life-threatening illness can level you to the ground. It also affects those who love you.
Medical advancements have helped many who have been diagnosed with certain diseases. Sometimes they work miracles, sometimes nothing can be done. Should this happen, remember you don’t have to move mountains to live a better rest of your life. HPH Hospice, an affiliate of Chapters Health System, can help you and your loved ones.
The amazing care team at HPH Hospice provides care to our patients who are nearing their final stages of life as well as caring for their family and caregivers with emotional and spiritual support.
I know from experience because they were there for me when I brought my mother home. This amazing group of people took care of my mom and me and I would not have gotten through it had it not been for them. We were blessed by their care.
If you have been diagnosed with a life-threatening illness and have been given six months or less to live, HPH Hospice may be able help you. A doctor’s order is not necessary to enter hospice care. If you call, one of our team members can evaluate your circumstances to see if you are appropriate for hospice. If you haven’t already, you should also consider advanced care planning.
Advance directives are legal documents that provide documentation about your health choices if you are unable to speak for yourself. In Florida there are three; a Designation of Health Care Surrogate, a Durable Power of Attorney for Health Care, and a Living Will. These documents allow you to plan by sharing your health care choices with your medical team and your loved ones.
Designation of a Health Care Surrogate identifies who you trust to receive information and make health care decisions for you. A Durable Power of Attorney for Health Care is in fact a legal document designating an attorney to make health care decisions for you.
A Living Will is a legal document used to convey your end-of-life wishes that life-prolonging procedures should not be given, but instead “allow you a natural death.”
A Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) order is not an advance directive. A DNR order alerts health-care providers to not provide CPR in the event of a medical emergency.
If you live in Florida part time you must have an order from both states, you reside. Discuss this with your physician. These and other directives are worth looking into for your future even if you are healthy.
Until next time, take care, stay well and think about volunteering with HPH Hospice!
Katie Lucas is the volunteer coordinator at HPH Hospice, an affiliate of Chapters Health System in Lecanto. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in marketing and public relations from the University of Alabama. Katie is married with three children, five grandchildren and has lived in Citrus County for 33 years. She is available for speaking engagements. Katie may be reached at lucass@chaptershealth.org or call 352-359-8373.
