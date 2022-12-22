Millions of people in the United States use sharps to manage short-term or chronic conditions. Sharps are needles or devices that puncture the skin to dispense medication. For many existing sharps users and people using sharps for the first time, disposal can be confusing, especially while traveling.
Holiday travel requires sharps users to be educated on local rules governing safe disposal.
A resource called SafetyIsThePoint.org helps people learn how to safely discard their used sharps and find disposal locations across the United States. The website features a clickable map and ZIP code search that explains disposal rules by location to help travelers comply with local regulations, no matter where they are. Additionally, there are short videos explaining what sharps are and how to manage their disposal at home and on the road.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Free printable resources, a step-by-step guide for at-home sharps disposal and a disposal location finder in every state are available on the website for sharps users, health care providers, patient educators and advocates. The resources can also be downloaded and sent to family members and friends ahead of travel.
No matter if you are traveling by plane, train, car or staying home this holiday season, it’s important to know how to safely dispose of used sharps. SafetyIsThePoint.org can help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.