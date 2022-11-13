NAMI to honor Vets at November meeting
The local National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) will honor veterans at its November election member meeting from 7-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Shepherd of the Hills Episcopal Church, 2540 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, Lecanto.
The guest speaker is Timothy Bowman, U.S. Army Retired, who will share his personal story and his achievements in the face of adversity.
In addition to being a mental health and wellness advocate, Bowman also serves as a veteran and community liaison for The Vines Hospital in Ocala.
Veterans are invited to attend. During the board meeting portion, they will vote in board members for three-year terms.
Members and non-members are welcome. Light refreshments will be available. Questions may be directed to namicitrus.org/contact.
NAMI holding final Hearts+Minds session
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI Citrus) teams up with the YMCA to present the NAMI wellness program Hearts+Minds.
The third and final session of the three-part series will be offered free from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the YMCA, 4127 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, Lecanto.
This November session continues the discussion of promoting better health for yourself, both physically and mentally.
Topics for this third presentation are "social support and peer wellness" and "the value of you" where they talk about the value that everyday items, such as music, animals, and humor, add to life.
Those who did not attend the first two sessions will be given the packet of materials for those sessions as well.
Attendees do not need to be a YMCA or NAMI member to attend this free event. Call the YMCA at 352-500-9622 to RSVP or visit the NAMI Citrus website at namicitrus.org/event/heartsminds-session-3.
VITAS to present dementia care workshop
VITAS Health Care will present a free dementia care and awareness workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, located at 3280 W. Audubon Park Path, Lecanto.
Entitled “The ABC of Dementia,” the presentation will feature Debbie Selsavage, a certified dementia practitioner and president of Coping with Dementia LLC.
Selsavage, who is a regular columnist in the Citrus County Chronicle, reports that the workshop will explain the nature of various forms of dementia, what to expect from this progressive disease, steps for becoming a more proficient and less-stressed care partner, and what resources are available in Citrus County for families living with dementia.
Workshop host VITAS Health Care will provide light refreshments and a free educational packet to all attendees.
The event is free and open to the public, but reservations are required. To reserve seats, call 352-422-3663 or email deb@coping.today.
Coping with Loss During the Holidays by VITAS
VITAS Hospice is hosting a free grief program open to the public "Coping with Loss During the Holidays" on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from noon to 1 p.m. presented by Danny Viera, director of marketing development, at the YMCA in Lecanto in their Community Conference Room.
RSVP by Nov. 15 to Danny Viera at 352-560-1446. YMCA is located at 4127 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, Lecanto.
Healthy snacks and refreshments and infused hydration station are provided.
While appropriate and open to the public, this activity is approved for one continuing education credit hour for nurses (RN, LPN, LVN), social workers and certified case managers.
Licensed home administrators in the state of Florida may also receive one hour of continuing education credit. Attendance for the entire event, as well as completion of a brief evaluation, is required. Certifications are made available after completion.
For more information, contact Danny Viera at Vitas Hospice at 352-560-1446.
GriefShare holiday session available
One of the things that the GriefShare program warns about is the extreme emotional reactions to the holidays, particularly the first time after death.
While the regular program provides some help in this area, they have put together a one session video and helps for people that are approaching the first holiday season without the person they are grieving. However, grief around the holidays can be significant even many years later.
North Oak Church is offering this session on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 6:30 p.m. for anyone who wishes to come. No pre-registration required.
The session takes about an hour, there is some discussion and there will be a handout. It provides helpful hints on dealing with the emotions and how to keep from being overwhelmed.
The session is open to anyone who wants to attend - members of the church, people involved in GriefShare now or who have been involved at another time but have not seen this video, people from the community. There is no charge.
North Oak is located at the intersection of North Elkcam Boulevard and North Citrus Springs Boulevard in Citrus Springs. For more information, go to northoakbc.org or call 352-489-1688.
Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses to meet
Retired RNs, join the Citrus/Marion Retired Nurses for lunch at the Braised Onion restaurant on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 11:30 a.m. The address is 754 N.E. 25th Ave., Ocala.
Following lunch, they will visit the Appleton Museum in Ocala. Guests can immerse themselves in the spirit of the holidays in the annual “A Dickens Christmas.”
They will order off the menu for lunch. There is a modest fee for the museum.
For more information, call Judy Herron at 352-860-0232 or email at jlherron2@aol.com
DOH to conduct needs assessment
The Florida Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus), in partnership with the Citrus County Community Charitable Foundation, has kicked off its months-long Community Health Needs Assessment process.
WellFlorida Council, a nonprofit agency which works with 16 counties in North Central Florida, is facilitating the needs assessment for Citrus County.
The assessment will seek input from community members through one-on-one interviews, surveys and in-person focus groups.
The final product will identify the community’s health priorities and needs for the county at large which will in turn guide planning initiatives for DOH-Citrus, determine funding priorities for the Community Charitable Foundation and provide data for other entities in the community to use for grants.
Surveys will be distributed beginning in mid-November and continue through January. For more information, go to citrus.floridahealth.gov or follow @FLHealthCitrus on Twitter.
Hospital to hold mental health seminar
HCA Florida Citrus Hospital will present a mental health seminar on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 2 p.m. at the Citrus Memorial Health Foundation YMCA in Lecanto.
“Beat the Holiday Blues” will feature a presentation from Laura Sturdevant, LCSW. The seminar will focus on how to recognize symptoms of depression, seasonal affective disorder and loneliness and offer coping strategies.
There will be a focus on advances in research and new treatment options. A brief question and answer session will follow.
Seating is limited, so an RSVP is required to attend. Call 352-637-3337 or visit HCAFloridaHealthcare.com to reserve a seat.
Relief Share charity seeks volunteers
Relief Share, a Citrus County-based medical surplus recovery organization, is seeking volunteers to help with sorting and inventorying a large quantity of medical supplies donated by area hospitals and health care facilities.
Volunteers meet most Saturdays at Technology Conservation Group (TCG) in Lecanto, which has donated air-conditioned storage space to Relief Share.
Adult volunteers will work with local high school student groups to sort, inventory, and box medical supplies for shipment to hospitals and clinics in developing countries. Other volunteer days/hours are also available and retired health care professionals are welcome.
For nearly 20 years, Relief Share has recovered medical surplus locally to save lives throughout the world. The charity recently delivered more than three tons of supplies to hospitals and the front line in Ukraine. It has provided disaster relief to Haiti, Central America, and Nepal, and ships medical supplies to Venezuela.
For more information, visit relief-shareflorida.org or email megan@relief-shareflorida.org.
HPH Hospice seeks community help
HPH Hospice in Lecanto provides comfort and care, giving patients the best possible remaining quality of life and supporting their families through this stressful time. As a nonprofit, HPH Hospice never turns anyone away for lack of funds.
Sometimes the needs of patients and their families expand the realm of their care. The Citrus Hospice House has a food pantry with non-perishable items, but other items are not included, like paper goods and cleaning supplies. Help may also be needed to pay a power bill, rent or mortgage for a caregiver.
To help, organizations could have a “supplies drive” or fundraiser with members on behalf of financial support of patients along with a presentation by HPH Hospice. To schedule or for more information, email lucass@chaptershealth.org or call 352-359-8373.
Items needed are: paper towels, toilet paper, garbage bags, dish soap, air fresheners, towels & washcloths, toothpaste & toothbrushes, body lotion, deodorant, shampoo, bar soap, body wash, new blankets, personal care wipes, mouth wash, razors, shaving cream and facial tissues. HPH Hospice also accepts non-perishable food items and is in need of volunteers for companion visits of the patients.
Coastal Region library has exercise series
Exercise is considered one of the best ways to stay healthy. Unfortunately, just going out and exercising isn’t always the easiest option. A previous injury may make it difficult to move around or the high impact exercises that everyone else is doing may be too hard.
This is where your local library comes in. The Coastal Region branch in Crystal River offers a free, low impact chair exercise series called “Sit & Be Fit!”
Classes are held Thursdays beginning at 10:30 a.m.
This class focuses on low impact stretches and strengthening exercises, all done from a seated position. These exercises are aimed at improving flexibility, learning weight control and reducing the chance of injury.
Also, stop by the Homosassa branch on Mondays at 5:30 p.m. for belly dancing or the Lakes Region branch in Inverness on Wednesdays at 4:45 p.m. for Yang Tai Chi.
These programs are free for everyone with no registration required. For more information, visit citruslibraries.org or follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram.
Zumba classes available every week
Zumba classes with Certified Instructor Donna are held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to noon at the Central Citrus Community Center, 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Lecanto.
Classes are low impact and geared to seniors with a lot of laughter included. Get a good workout while dancing and having fun. The cost is $5 per class.
To pre-register or for more information, call 352-527-5993 or email miss-donna@tampabay.rr.com. Classes are not held on government holidays.
Socialize with others at Café Break!
Among the wellness programs offered by Friends of Citrus and the Nature Coast at its Wings Grief Center, 8471 W. Periwinkle Lane (gold building on right) in Homosassa Springs is Café Break!
At Café Break! Anyone grieving or lonely can find a safe place to socialize with others, work puzzles, play games or chat over a cup of coffee and snacks for 2-1/2 hours starting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and at 9 a.m. Thursdays.
For more information or to join this program that follows CDC guidelines, call 352-249-1470.
Salon offers free facial exercise classes
From Head To Toe Salon offers free face lift exercise classes at 9 a.m. every Monday. The salon is located at 21 N. Croft Ave. in Inverness.
In this one-hour class, learn to sculpt and revitalize your face with 25 facial exercises that build volume, minimize wrinkles and lift and tone for a more youthful appearance.
Space is limited, so call master esthetician Stephanie Gombrelli at 352-613-6111 to reserve a spot.
Chemo patients receive free treatment
Chemotherapy patients receive free microblading (eyebrow permanent makeup) by Stephanie Gombrelli at From Head To Toe Salon in Inverness.
Call 352-613-6111 for more information and to schedule.
Citrus Libraries: Healthy mind, healthy body
Citrus Libraries will host several Health & Wellness events.
On Mondays at 5:30 p.m. at the Homosassa branch, belly dancing classes will be available.
- On the last Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m., the Coastal Region branch hosts Doreen Lavista who guides an immersive meditation session. Bring a yoga mat, cushion, pillow or back support for using a chair.
- Every Wednesday at 4:45 p.m. at the Lakes Region branch, Eric Poling teaches Yang Tai Chi 13. This form emphasizes building strength, balance and coordination through simple movements. Registration is required.
- On Thursdays, Tai Chi classes are held at the Floral City branch. The first class is Beyond the Basics Tai Chi at 9:30 a.m. and is designed for seasoned participants. Those looking to learn more about Tai Chi should attend the 10:45 a.m. beginner class.
For more information, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram or visit citruslibraries.org.
Lions Club offers vision care for veterans
Any veterans in Citrus County who cannot afford their eyeglasses or are in need of vision care can contact Inverness Lions Club at 352-560-8741.
The club can help with any vision need. Residency and income requirements apply.
Community center offers classes
The East Citrus Community Center, 9907 E. Gulf-to-Lake Highway in Inverness, offers healthy choices on its community class schedule.
Tai Chi will be offered from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays. From 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, certified Silver Sneakers Flex instructor Kathy Johnson will lead “Kathy’s Crazy Cardio Class.”
The cost for each class is $3 per person or $1 for Silver Sneakers members. For those who wish to participate in both classes, there is a reduced cost of $5 per person. For more information, call 352-344-9666.
Water aerobics at Bicentennial Pool
Citrus County Parks and Recreation’s offer a water aerobics class from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at Bicentennial Park Pool, 8145 W. Bicentennial Park Drive in Crystal River.
The cost is $3 per person per class. These classes offer a fun, healthy fitness workout without added stress on joints. Participants must be 16 years or older.
For more information, call 352-795-1478.
‘Stepping Stones to Wellness’ meets weekly
Stepping Stones to Wellness will meet from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Tuesday at the Friends of Citrus and the Nature Coast Wings Grief Center, 8471 W. Periwinkle Lane in Homosassa.
The group is facilitated by yoga teacher Ellen Armitage. By combining walking in place, guided meditation/relaxation exercises and a process group, it is designed to help promote overall well-being.
Provided as a community service, the class is offered at no charge. To reserve a spot, call 352-249-1470. For more information, call friendsofcitrus.org or visit Friends of Citrus on Facebook.
Wings Grief Center offers advanced yoga
The Friends of Citrus and the Nature Coast advanced yoga group meets from 4 to 5 p.m. every Thursday at the Wings Grief Center, 8471 W. Periwinkle Lane in Homosassa.
The class is facilitated by Ellen Armitage, a yoga teacher with more than 20 years of experience helping others find their way to their highest self.
Sessions are provided as a community service and are offered at no charge. To reserve a spot, call 352-249-1470. For more information, call friendsofcitrus.org or visit Friends of Citrus on Facebook.
Free pregnancy testing, sonograms available
Citrus Pregnancy Center is offering free pregnancy testing and free early pregnancy sonograms at both locations: 726 NE U.S. 19 in Crystal River and 3185 E. Thomas St. in Inverness.
For more information, call 352-341-5176.
Attend Dr. Bennett’s ‘Fireside Chats’
Dr. Joseph Bennett offers monthly “Fireside Chats” beginning noon the first Wednesday of each month at the Robert Boissoneault Oncology Institute (RBOI), 522 N. Lecanto Highway.
Sessions often feature guest speakers, as well as open discussion regarding health and cancer care. A light lunch is provided; therefore, RSVP is requested.
Bennett welcomes questions and open discussion, so bring your questions or email them ahead of time to cjbennett@rboi.com. Those who have not received their COVID-19 vaccination will be asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing inside the building.
Call Shawn at 352-527-0106 to make a reservation.
RBOI has supplies for cancer patients
If you are in need of scarfs, wigs, or other helpful items for those going through cancer treatments, call Medical Social Worker Wendy Hall, LCSW, at 352-527-0106. Robert Boissoneault Oncology Institute in Lecanto has a resource room with more than 100 wigs available for free. Stop in the Lecanto office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call to make an appointment.
Medical Social Workers at RBOI will assist individuals needing support through the emotional turmoil caused by cancer with resources, including application for Citrus Aid Cancer Foundation assistance. Many services including Zoom meetings for support and education are available for patients with cancer, and their loved ones. Call 352-527-0106.
Free hearing screening available
Citrus Healing Impaired Program Services (CHIPS) is offering free hearing screenings for Citrus County residents at the old train depot, 109 NE Crystal St. in Crystal River.
Screenings are by appointment only. Low-income hearing aid assistance is available.
To learn more, call Maureen 352-795-5000.
