“Dementia and Firearm Safety,” which retails for $9.95, is still available to Citrus County residents free of charge. David DeCarlo, president of the nonprofit Dementia Education, reports that distribution has increased because a number of firearms dealers throughout the county have pitched in to promote and provide the books free of charge.

Free sign language classes offered

Free classes are now offered at North Oak Church in Citrus Springs. Both ELS and ALS are taught by a trained instructor on Mondays at 10 a.m. These classes are open to the public and no church affiliation is needed.

