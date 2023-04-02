Scooter needed for local veteran
A scooter is needed for a local veteran. If you have one or know of someone who no longer needs the one they have, contact Cynthia Henderson, president of Female Veterans Network of Citrus County, at 352-628-6481.
Lions holding free diabetes testing
The Beverly Hills Lions Club will be holding free diabetes screening from 9-10 a.m. on Thursday, April 6, located at 72 Civic Circle, Beverly Hills. Screening for diabetes is given by certified technicians.
The Lions Club is a nonprofit organization serving the community by supporting other groups, such as the Boys and Girls Club, Support Service Dogs, helping with vision assistance, eyeglasses and hearing aids, scholarships and more.
Come for the diabetes testing and stay for Bingo at 12:30 p.m.
The Lions Club building is available to rent for your group or origination. For more information, call 352-228-0450.
SHINE for elders presentations coming up
SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) is a free program offered by the Florida Department of Elder Affairs. SHINE services and programs are free, unbiased and confidential.
One of the programs that SHINE offers in partnership with Citrus Libraries is Medicare 101. In this informative presentation, SHINE will provide unbiased information for those approaching 65 and others who are interested in learning more about Medicare.
SHINE will answer questions about Medicare and the enrollment process. SHINE will present Medicare 101 at the following locations: 2 p.m. Monday, April 10, at Coastal Region branch in Crystal River; 2 p.m. Monday, May 8, at Central Ridge branch in Beverly Hills; and 2 p.m. Monday, June 12, at Homosassa branch.
To stay up-to-date on all of the classes and programs being offered at the library, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram or view the online calendar at citruslibraries.org.
Knights to hold blood drive
The next blood drive for the Knights of Columbus Council 6168 Our Lady of Grace Parish will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at the council hall, 2389 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, at the corner of West Pinecone Avenue and County Road 486 in Lecanto.
This Easter season drive presents an excellent opportunity to provide the gift of life to those in need. Once again, there will be a complimentary continental breakfast and tokens of appreciation including an E-gift card for all donors.
For any questions, call LifeSouth at 352-527-3061.
Exercise your mind and body at the library
The Coastal Region library in Crystal River is currently offering “Sit and Be Fit,” a class where attendees can learn stretches and strengthening exercises, all of which can be done in a seated position.
“Sit and Be Fit” has moved to a new date; attendees will meet at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday of the month.
The fitness offerings at the Coastal Region Library do not stop here. Immersive Meditation is held at 10 a.m. on the first Friday of the month, with the next meeting being held on May 5. Join in moving your body and having fun while doing so.
Library programs are free and open to the public. To register for these programs, go to the online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events or call the Coastal Region Branch at 352-795-3716. To stay in the know about upcoming programs and events, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram.
Dementia workshops offered in 2023
Coping with Dementia and the Citrus County Library System have announced that free ABC of Dementia workshops will be offered monthly at venues throughout the county during 2023.
The remaining 2023 schedule will include: April 17, Coastal Region Library, 8619 W. Crystal St., Crystal River; May 15, Homosassa; June 16, Inverness; July 17, Central Ridge Library, 425 W. Roosevelt Ave., Beverly Hills; Aug. 21, Crystal River; Sept. 18, Homosassa; Oct. 20, Inverness; Nov. 20, Beverly Hills; Dec. 18, Crystal River.
All workshops are presented from 10 a.m. to noon. While the workshops are free, reservations are encouraged. For more information or to reserve seats, call 352-422-3663 or email deb@coping.today.
Art from the Heart program is back
Thanks to funding from Dementia Education Inc., Art from the Heart, a program for families living with dementia, will return to the Citrus Memorial Health Foundation YMCA in April, located at 4127 W. Norvell Bryant Blvd., Lecanto.
Art from the Heart, which provides supervised art and music as social and therapeutic activity for individuals with dementia and their care partners, has a popular history at the YMCA, but was forced to close in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Now, it will resume the fourth Thursday of each month, from 1 to 3 p.m. beginning on April 27. Participants will enjoy painting, drawing, crafts and puzzles, then make music under the leadership of local musicians.
The program is free. To learn more or to register to participate, contact Patricia Lascoula at 352-500-9622 or email plascoula@suncoastymca.org.
Marion County Libraries offer dementia workshops
The Marion County Library System and Coping with Dementia have announced a Spring series of free ABC of Dementia workshops again. Dates and locations through April are as follows:
- Belleview Library, located at 13145 SE. County Highway 484, Belleview. Workshops will be offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 28.
- Marion Oaks Library, located at 294 Marion Oaks Lane, Ocala, will offer a workshop from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5.
- Sankofa Public Library, located at 1821 NW. 21st St., Ocala, will offer a workshop from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6.
Due to the popularity of these workshops, reservations are encouraged. For more information or to reserve seats, call 352-422-3663 or email deb@coping.today.
Free dementia workshop available for vets
Coping with Dementia has announced that its ABC of Dementia workshop is available to any nonprofit club or organization that serves U.S. military veterans.
The ABC of Dementia workshop is a two-hour educational event that explains the various causes of dementia, tells families how to get a diagnosis and what to expect after a diagnosis, describes better ways to serve and communicate with a person living with dementia, and ends with a role-play demonstrating the techniques of person-centered compassionate care.
For more information or to schedule a workshop, call 352-422-3663 or email deb@coping.today.
HPH Hospice seeks community help
HPH Hospice in Lecanto provides comfort and care, giving patients the best possible remaining quality of life and supporting their families through this stressful time. As a nonprofit, HPH Hospice never turns anyone away for lack of funds.
Sometimes the needs of patients and their families expand the realm of their care. To help, organizations could have a “supplies drive” or fundraiser with members on behalf of financial support of patients along with a presentation by HPH Hospice. To schedule or for more information, email lucass@chaptershealth.org or call 352-359-8373.
Coastal Region library has exercise series
Exercise is considered one of the best ways to stay healthy. Unfortunately, just going out and exercising isn’t always the easiest option. A previous injury may make it difficult to move around or the high impact exercises that everyone else is doing may be too hard.
This is where your local library comes in. The Coastal Region branch in Crystal River offers a free, low-impact chair exercise series called “Sit & Be Fit!”
Classes are held Thursdays beginning at 10:30 a.m.
This class focuses on low-impact stretches and strengthening exercises, all done from a seated position. These exercises are aimed at improving flexibility, learning weight control and reducing the chance of injury.
Also, stop by the Homosassa branch at 5:30 p.m. Mondays for belly dancing or the Lakes Region branch in Inverness at 4:45 p.m. Wednesdays for Yang Tai Chi.
Zumba classes available every week
Zumba classes with Certified Instructor Donna are from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Central Citrus Community Center, 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Lecanto.
Classes are low impact and geared to seniors with a lot of laughter included. Get a good workout while dancing and having fun. The cost is $5 per class.
To pre-register or for more information, call 352-527-5993 or email miss-donna@tampabay.rr.com. Classes are not held on government holidays.
Socialize with others at Café Break!
Among the wellness programs offered by Friends of Citrus and the Nature Coast at its Wings Grief Center, 8471 W. Periwinkle Lane (gold building on right) in Homosassa Springs is Café Break!
At Café Break! Anyone grieving or lonely can find a safe place to socialize with others, work puzzles, play games or chat over a cup of coffee and snacks for 2-1/2 hours starting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and at 9 a.m. Thursdays.
For more information or to join this program that follows CDC guidelines, call 352-249-1470.
Salon offers free facial exercise classes
From Head To Toe Salon offers free face lift exercise classes at 9 a.m. every Monday. The salon is at 21 N. Croft Ave. in Inverness.
In this one-hour class, learn to sculpt and revitalize your face with 25 facial exercises that build volume, minimize wrinkles and lift and tone for a more youthful appearance.
Space is limited, so call master esthetician Stephanie Gombrelli at 352-613-6111 to reserve a spot.
Chemo patients receive free treatment
Chemotherapy patients receive free microblading (eyebrow permanent makeup) by Stephanie Gombrelli at From Head To Toe Salon in Inverness.
Call 352-613-6111 for more information and to schedule.
Citrus Libraries: Healthy mind, healthy body
Citrus Libraries will host several Health & Wellness events.
On Mondays at 5:30 p.m. at the Homosassa branch, belly dancing classes will be available.
- On the last Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m., the Coastal Region branch hosts Doreen Lavista who guides an immersive meditation session. Bring a yoga mat, cushion, pillow or back support for using a chair.
- Every Wednesday at 4:45 p.m. at the Lakes Region branch, Eric Poling teaches Yang Tai Chi 13. This form emphasizes building strength, balance and coordination through simple movements. Registration is required.
- On Thursdays, Tai Chi classes are held at the Floral City branch. The first class is Beyond the Basics Tai Chi at 9:30 a.m. and is designed for seasoned participants. Those looking to learn more about Tai Chi should attend the 10:45 a.m. beginner class.
For more information, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram or visit citruslibraries.org.
Lions Club offers vision care for veterans
Any veterans in Citrus County who cannot afford their eyeglasses or are in need of vision care can contact Inverness Lions Club at 352-560-8741.
The club can help with any vision need. Residency and income requirements apply.
Community center offers classes
The East Citrus Community Center, 9907 E. Gulf-to-Lake Highway in Inverness, offers healthy choices on its community class schedule.
Tai Chi will be offered from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays. From 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, certified Silver Sneakers Flex instructor Kathy Johnson will lead “Kathy’s Crazy Cardio Class.”
The cost for each class is $3 per person or $1 for Silver Sneakers members. For those who wish to participate in both classes, there is a reduced cost of $5 per person. For more information, call 352-344-9666.
Water aerobics at Bicentennial Pool
Citrus County Parks and Recreation’s offer a water aerobics class from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at Bicentennial Park Pool, 8145 W. Bicentennial Park Drive in Crystal River.
The cost is $3 per person per class. These classes offer a fun, healthy fitness workout without added stress on joints. Participants must be 16 years or older.
For more information, call 352-795-1478.
‘Stepping Stones to Wellness’ meets weekly
Stepping Stones to Wellness will meet from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Tuesday at the Friends of Citrus and the Nature Coast Wings Grief Center, 8471 W. Periwinkle Lane in Homosassa.
The group is facilitated by yoga teacher Ellen Armitage. By combining walking in place, guided meditation/relaxation exercises and a process group, it is designed to help promote overall well-being.
Provided as a community service, the class is offered at no charge. To reserve a spot, call 352-249-1470. For more information, call friendsofcitrus.org or visit Friends of Citrus on Facebook.
Wings Grief Center offers advanced yoga
The Friends of Citrus and the Nature Coast advanced yoga group meets from 4 to 5 p.m. every Thursday at the Wings Grief Center, 8471 W. Periwinkle Lane in Homosassa.
The class is facilitated by Ellen Armitage, a yoga teacher with more than 20 years of experience helping others find their way to their highest self.
Sessions are provided as a community service and are offered at no charge. To reserve a spot, call 352-249-1470. For more information, call friendsofcitrus.org or visit Friends of Citrus on Facebook.
Free pregnancy testing, sonograms available
Citrus Pregnancy Center is offering free pregnancy testing and free early pregnancy sonograms at both locations: 726 NE U.S. 19 in Crystal River and 3185 E. Thomas St. in Inverness.
For more information, call 352-341-5176.
Attend Dr. Bennett’s ‘Fireside Chats’
Dr. Joseph Bennett offers monthly “Fireside Chats” beginning noon the first Wednesday of each month at the Robert Boissoneault Oncology Institute (RBOI), 522 N. Lecanto Highway.
Sessions often feature guest speakers, as well as open discussion regarding health and cancer care. A light lunch is provided; therefore, RSVP is requested.
Bennett welcomes questions and open discussion, so bring your questions or email them ahead of time to cjbennett@rboi.com. Those who have not received their COVID-19 vaccination will be asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing inside the building.
Call Shawn at 352-527-0106 to make a reservation.
RBOI has supplies for cancer patients
If you are in need of scarfs, wigs, or other helpful items for those going through cancer treatments, call Medical Social Worker Wendy Hall, LCSW, at 352-527-0106. Robert Boissoneault Oncology Institute in Lecanto has a resource room with more than 100 wigs available for free. Stop in the Lecanto office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call to make an appointment.
Medical Social Workers at RBOI will assist individuals needing support through the emotional turmoil caused by cancer with resources, including application for Citrus Aid Cancer Foundation assistance. Many services including Zoom meetings for support and education are available for patients with cancer, and their loved ones. Call 352-527-0106.
Free hearing screening available
Citrus Healing Impaired Program Services (CHIPS) is offering free hearing screenings for Citrus County residents at the old train depot, 109 NE Crystal St. in Crystal River.
Screenings are by appointment only. Low-income hearing aid assistance is available.
To learn more, call Maureen 352-795-5000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.