Dementia care group to meet in Floral City
The Floral City Alzheimer's and Dementia Care Partners Support Group will meet at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 21, in the Floral City Methodist Church at 8480 E. Marvin St., across from the Floral City Elementary School.
Helen Ciampi and Marcia Beasley, group facilitators, are pleased to announce that Debbie Selsavage of Coping with Dementia will be speaking with those attending this month.
Those attending the group last month received from the facilitators a free copy of Selsavage’s book, “The ABC of Dementia” and more will be available for those attending July 21. The insights and suggestions lead the care partner step by step through many of the challenges they will face.
Plan to come prepared to ask questions and find solutions for your concerns. For more information, call 352- 341-2867 or 352-726-7740.
Free firearm safety books still available
“Dementia and Firearm Safety,” which retails for $9.95, is still available to Citrus County residents free of charge.
David DeCarlo, president of the nonprofit Dementia Education, reports that distribution has increased because a number of firearms dealers throughout the county have pitched in to promote and provide the books free of charge.
Free books can be obtained at the following firearm dealerships: Chucks Guns, 4027 N. Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills, 352-270-8362; Crystal River Cerakote and Arms, 6383 W. Conestoga Drive, Beverly Hills, 352-244-8738; Gold Diggers and Gun Slingers, 2416 W. State Road 44, Inverness, 352-341-4867; HNR Gunworks, 3238 S. Florida Ave., Inverness, 352-503-6285; Jessica Schiller Firearms, 8162 W. Grover Cleveland Blvd., Homosassa, 352-422-2234; Mallard’s Gun Store, 7928 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Crystal River, 352-794-3507; Patriot Sporting Goods, 760 W. Hampshire Blvd., Citrus Springs, 352-527-1205; and Wyoming Guns, 4987 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa, 352-628-2266.
Books are also available at all Coping with Dementia workshops and educational events, call 352-422-3663, and from National Rifle Association recruiter Rick Wehrheim, call 352-503-6931.
Free sign language classes offered
Free classes are now offered at North Oak Church in Citrus Springs. Both ELS and ALS are taught by a trained instructor on Mondays at 10 a.m. These classes are open to the public and no church affiliation is needed.
For more information, contact the church office at 352-289-1688. North Oak is located at the intersection of North Elkcam and North Citrus Springs boulevards in Citrus Springs.
DOH-Citrus offers no-cost immunizations
The Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) is offering no cost immunizations and $35 school physicals, by appointment only, thru Aug. 18. Those interested in scheduling an appointment should call 352-527-0068.
The department will not be offering sports physicals.
For more information about DOH-Citrus, go to citrus.floridahealth.gov or follow @FLHealthCitrus on Twitter.
Summer swim lessons available
Swim lessons are available for parents and tots, preschool classes, and level one through three classes.
Early registration is recommended as there are limited classes throughout the summer. The registration fee is $45, payable by cash or check, for each session which has eight classes. You must register in person at the pool.
For the swim session schedule, visit parks and recreation on the website, inverness.gov/648/Whispering-Pines-Pool. For more information, call 352-726-1995.
The pool is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays for water aerobics/lap swim from 10 to 11 a.m. and for senior/adult swim from 11 a.m. to noon. The pool is open for public swimming Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 12:30 to 4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon until 4 p.m.
More dementia workshops offered
Coping with Dementia and the Citrus County Library System have announced that free ABC of Dementia workshops will be offered monthly at venues throughout the county during 2023.
The remaining 2023 local schedule will include: Aug. 21, Crystal River; Sept. 18, Homosassa; Oct. 20, Inverness; Nov. 20, Beverly Hills; Dec. 18, Crystal River.
All workshops are presented from 10 a.m. to noon. While the workshops are free, reservations are encouraged. For more information or to reserve seats, call 352-422-3663 or email deb@coping.today.
HPH Hospice seeks volunteers
HPH Hospice in Lecanto, a Chapters Health affiliate, needs volunteers willing to share their time with a patient at home, an assisted living or skilled nursing facility.
Caregivers spend their waking hours caring for their loved ones. However, at times, they need to run errands, go to the doctor or just get out of the house for a while.
Those in a facility may not have any family members and get very lonely. When someone has a life limiting illness, as time goes on, friends stop coming by because they just don’t know what to say anymore.
Patients can feel isolated and just want someone to sit with them, talk with them or watch TV with them so they don’t feel so alone. HPH needs volunteers throughout the county, however, currently there is a huge need in the Homosassa area.
Volunteers do not provide personal care, only companionship and would always be in a safe environment. For questions or more information, call 352-359-8373 or email lucass@chaptershealth.org.
Attend a free Mental Health First Aid class
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is pleased to offer Mental Health First Aid USA, an eight-hour course that teaches you how to help someone who is developing a mental health problem or experiencing a mental health crisis.
The training helps you identify, understand and respond to signs of addictions and mental illnesses. Mental Health First Aid is included on the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Registry of Evidence-based Programs and Practices (NREPP). A three-year certificate will be issued.
This class is free and includes a light breakfast, snacks and lunch. Your book is provided by the Department of Health of Citrus County.
Registration is required. Learn more and register at www.namicitrus.org/calendar. Class will be held Thursday, Oct. 26.
Exercise your mind and body at the library
The Coastal Region library in Crystal River is currently offering “Sit and Be Fit,” a class where attendees can learn stretches and strengthening exercises, all of which can be done in a seated position.
“Sit and Be Fit” has moved to a new date; attendees will meet at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday of the month.
The fitness offerings at the Coastal Region Library do not stop here. Immersive Meditation is held at 10 a.m. on the first Friday of the month. Join in moving your body and having fun while doing so.
Library programs are free and open to the public. To register for these programs, go to the online calendar at attend.citruslibraries.org/events or call the Coastal Region Branch at 352-795-3716. To stay in the know about upcoming programs and events, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram.
Art from the Heart program is back
Thanks to funding from Dementia Education Inc., Art from the Heart, a program for families living with dementia, has returned to the Citrus Memorial Health Foundation YMCA in April, located at 4127 W. Norvell Bryant Blvd., Lecanto.
Art from the Heart, which provides supervised art and music as social and therapeutic activity for individuals with dementia and their care partners, has a popular history at the YMCA. It is held the fourth Thursday of each month, from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants will enjoy painting, drawing, crafts and puzzles, then make music under the leadership of local musicians.
The program is free. To learn more or to register to participate, contact Patricia Lascoula at 352-500-9622 or email plascoula@suncoastymca.org.
Free dementia workshop available for vets
Coping with Dementia has announced that its ABC of Dementia workshop is available to any nonprofit club or organization that serves U.S. military veterans.
The ABC of Dementia workshop is a two-hour educational event that explains the various causes of dementia, tells families how to get a diagnosis and what to expect after a diagnosis, describes better ways to serve and communicate with a person living with dementia, and ends with a role-play demonstrating the techniques of person-centered compassionate care.
For more information or to schedule a workshop, call 352-422-3663 or email deb@coping.today.
HPH Hospice seeks community help
HPH Hospice in Lecanto provides comfort and care, giving patients the best possible remaining quality of life and supporting their families through this stressful time. As a nonprofit, HPH Hospice never turns anyone away for lack of funds.
Sometimes the needs of patients and their families expand the realm of their care. To help, organizations could have a “supplies drive” or fundraiser with members on behalf of financial support of patients along with a presentation by HPH Hospice. To schedule or for more information, email lucass@chaptershealth.org or call 352-359-8373.
Coastal Region library has exercise series
Exercise is considered one of the best ways to stay healthy. Unfortunately, just going out and exercising isn’t always the easiest option. A previous injury may make it difficult to move around or the high impact exercises that everyone else is doing may be too hard.
This is where your local library comes in. The Coastal Region branch in Crystal River offers a free, low-impact chair exercise series called “Sit & Be Fit!”
Classes are held Thursdays beginning at 10:30 a.m.
This class focuses on low-impact stretches and strengthening exercises, all done from a seated position. These exercises are aimed at improving flexibility, learning weight control and reducing the chance of injury.
Also, stop by the Homosassa branch at 5:30 p.m. Mondays for belly dancing or the Lakes Region branch in Inverness at 4:45 p.m. Wednesdays for Yang Tai Chi.
Zumba classes available every week
Zumba classes with Certified Instructor Donna are from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Central Citrus Community Center, 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Lecanto.
Classes are low impact and geared to seniors with a lot of laughter included. Get a good workout while dancing and having fun. The cost is $5 per class.
To pre-register or for more information, call 352-527-5993 or email miss-donna@tampabay.rr.com. Classes are not held on government holidays.
Socialize with others at Café Break!
Among the wellness programs offered by Friends of Citrus and the Nature Coast at its Wings Grief Center, 8471 W. Periwinkle Lane (gold building on right) in Homosassa Springs is Café Break!
At Café Break! Anyone grieving or lonely can find a safe place to socialize with others, work puzzles, play games or chat over a cup of coffee and snacks for 2-1/2 hours starting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and at 9 a.m. Thursdays.
For more information or to join this program that follows CDC guidelines, call 352-249-1470.
Salon offers free facial exercise classes
From Head To Toe Salon offers free face lift exercise classes at 9 a.m. every Monday. The salon is at 21 N. Croft Ave. in Inverness.
In this one-hour class, learn to sculpt and revitalize your face with 25 facial exercises that build volume, minimize wrinkles and lift and tone for a more youthful appearance.
Space is limited, so call master esthetician Stephanie Gombrelli at 352-613-6111 to reserve a spot.
Chemo patients receive free treatment
Chemotherapy patients receive free microblading (eyebrow permanent makeup) by Stephanie Gombrelli at From Head To Toe Salon in Inverness.
Call 352-613-6111 for more information and to schedule.
Citrus Libraries: Healthy mind, healthy body
Citrus Libraries will host several Health & Wellness events.
On Mondays at 5:30 p.m. at the Homosassa branch, belly dancing classes will be available.
- On the last Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m., the Coastal Region branch hosts Doreen Lavista who guides an immersive meditation session. Bring a yoga mat, cushion, pillow or back support for using a chair.
- Every Wednesday at 4:45 p.m. at the Lakes Region branch, Eric Poling teaches Yang Tai Chi 13. This form emphasizes building strength, balance and coordination through simple movements. Registration is required.
- On Thursdays, Tai Chi classes are held at the Floral City branch. The first class is Beyond the Basics Tai Chi at 9:30 a.m. and is designed for seasoned participants. Those looking to learn more about Tai Chi should attend the 10:45 a.m. beginner class.
For more information, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram or visit citruslibraries.org.
Lions Club offers vision care for veterans
Any veterans in Citrus County who cannot afford their eyeglasses or are in need of vision care can contact Inverness Lions Club at 352-560-8741.
The club can help with any vision need. Residency and income requirements apply.
Community center offers classes
The East Citrus Community Center, 9907 E. Gulf-to-Lake Highway in Inverness, offers healthy choices on its community class schedule.
Tai Chi will be offered from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays. From 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, certified Silver Sneakers Flex instructor Kathy Johnson will lead “Kathy’s Crazy Cardio Class.”
The cost for each class is $3 per person or $1 for Silver Sneakers members. For those who wish to participate in both classes, there is a reduced cost of $5 per person. For more information, call 352-344-9666.
Water aerobics at Bicentennial Pool
Citrus County Parks and Recreation’s offer a water aerobics class from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at Bicentennial Park Pool, 8145 W. Bicentennial Park Drive in Crystal River.
The cost is $3 per person per class. These classes offer a fun, healthy fitness workout without added stress on joints. Participants must be 16 years or older.
For more information, call 352-795-1478.
‘Stepping Stones to Wellness’ meets weekly
Stepping Stones to Wellness will meet from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Tuesday at the Friends of Citrus and the Nature Coast Wings Grief Center, 8471 W. Periwinkle Lane in Homosassa.
The group is facilitated by yoga teacher Ellen Armitage. By combining walking in place, guided meditation/relaxation exercises and a process group, it is designed to help promote overall well-being.
Provided as a community service, the class is offered at no charge. To reserve a spot, call 352-249-1470. For more information, call friendsofcitrus.org or visit Friends of Citrus on Facebook.
Wings Grief Center offers advanced yoga
The Friends of Citrus and the Nature Coast advanced yoga group meets from 4 to 5 p.m. every Thursday at the Wings Grief Center, 8471 W. Periwinkle Lane in Homosassa.
The class is facilitated by Ellen Armitage, a yoga teacher with more than 20 years of experience helping others find their way to their highest self.
Sessions are provided as a community service and are offered at no charge. To reserve a spot, call 352-249-1470. For more information, call friendsofcitrus.org or visit Friends of Citrus on Facebook.
Free pregnancy testing, sonograms available
Citrus Pregnancy Center is offering free pregnancy testing and free early pregnancy sonograms at both locations: 726 NE U.S. 19 in Crystal River and 3185 E. Thomas St. in Inverness.
For more information, call 352-341-5176.
Attend Dr. Bennett’s ‘Fireside Chats’
Dr. Joseph Bennett offers monthly “Fireside Chats” beginning noon the first Wednesday of each month at the Robert Boissoneault Oncology Institute (RBOI), 522 N. Lecanto Highway.
Sessions often feature guest speakers, as well as open discussion regarding health and cancer care. A light lunch is provided; therefore, RSVP is requested.
Bennett welcomes questions and open discussion, so bring your questions or email them ahead of time to cjbennett@rboi.com. Those who have not received their COVID-19 vaccination will be asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing inside the building.
Call Shawn at 352-527-0106 to make a reservation.
RBOI has supplies for cancer patients
If you are in need of scarfs, wigs, or other helpful items for those going through cancer treatments, call Medical Social Worker Wendy Hall, LCSW, at 352-527-0106. Robert Boissoneault Oncology Institute in Lecanto has a resource room with more than 100 wigs available for free. Stop in the Lecanto office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call to make an appointment.
Medical Social Workers at RBOI will assist individuals needing support through the emotional turmoil caused by cancer with resources, including application for Citrus Aid Cancer Foundation assistance. Many services including Zoom meetings for support and education are available for patients with cancer, and their loved ones. Call 352-527-0106.
Free hearing screening available
Citrus Healing Impaired Program Services (CHIPS) is offering free hearing screenings for Citrus County residents at the old train depot, 109 NE Crystal St. in Crystal River.
Screenings are by appointment only. Low-income hearing aid assistance is available.
To learn more, call Maureen 352-795-5000.
