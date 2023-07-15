Crystal River, FL (34429)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early. Isolated thunderstorms may develop late. Low 76F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early. Isolated thunderstorms may develop late. Low 76F. WSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 30%.