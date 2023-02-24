Department of Health to offer free rapid HIV testing
The Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) will offer no cost, walk-in Rapid HIV Testing from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, March 10, and Monday, March 20, at the health department office, 3700 W. Sovereign Path, Lecanto.
The testing dates are in observance of National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (March 10) and National Native HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (March 20).
For questions about testing, call 352-527-0068.
For more information about DOH-Citrus, go to citrus.floridahealth.gov or follow @FLHealthCitrus on Twitter.
Child Health & Safety Fair to be held March 11 in Inverness
The Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) and the City of Inverness will host the second Child Health & Safety Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 11, at the Depot Pavilion, 286 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
The event is free and open to the public. It is geared toward families with children ages five to 12 and will feature exhibits and activities including cyber security, pool safety, bicycle helmet fittings, safe sleep, fire safety, vision screenings, nutrition education and more.
For more information about DOH-Citrus, go to CitrusCountyHealth.org or follow @FLHealthCitrus on Twitter.
Join UF/IFAS Citrus for ‘Let’s Walk, Florida!’ fitness event
Do you have 30 minutes a day for a healthier you? Then join us for Let’s Walk, Florida!
Let’s Walk, Florida! is a statewide, virtual healthy lifestyle education program and physical activity challenge. The goal is to build a community where healthy eating and an active lifestyle become lifetime habits.
Top performers will also compete for prizes at the county level. All participants who complete the program will receive a certificate and medal.
During this six-week program, every week they will meet as a group at a different county park around Citrus County. Program registration is $15 and will begin on March 22.
This program is open to individuals, families and organized teams. For more information about this program and to register, go to LWF.ifas.ufl.edu/lwf.
For more information, contact Stephanie Clamer McMinds or Crysta Reaves at 352-527-5700 or sclamer@ufl.edu.
For disability accommodations such as sign language interpreters and listening devices, you must contact McMinds at least one week in advance.
Dementia workshops offered
Coping with Dementia and the Citrus County Library System have announced that free ABC of Dementia workshops will be offered monthly at venues throughout the county during 2023.
The remaining 2023 schedule will include: March 13, Floral City Library, 8360 E. Orange Ave.; April 17, Coastal Region Library, 8619 W. Crystal St., Crystal River; May 15, Homosassa; June 16, Inverness; July 17, Central Ridge Library, 425 W. Roosevelt Ave., Beverly Hills; Aug. 21, Crystal River; Sept. 18, Homosassa; Oct. 20, Inverness; Nov. 20, Beverly Hills; Dec. 18, Crystal River.
All workshops are presented from 10 a.m. to noon. While the workshops are free, reservations are encouraged. For more information or to reserve seats, call 352-422-3663 or email deb@coping.today.
Free dementia workshop available for veterans groups
Coping with Dementia has announced that its ABC of Dementia workshop is available to any nonprofit club or organization that serves U.S. Military veterans.
For information or to schedule a workshop, call 352-422-3663 or email deb@coping.today.
HPH Hospice seeks help
HPH Hospice in Lecanto provides comfort and care, giving patients the best possible remaining quality of life and supporting their families through this stressful time. As a nonprofit, HPH Hospice never turns anyone away for lack of funds.
Sometimes the needs of patients and their families expand the realm of their care. To help, organizations could have a “supplies drive” or fundraiser with members on behalf of financial support of patients along with a presentation by HPH Hospice. To schedule or for more information, email lucass@chaptershealth.org or call 352-359-8373.
Library has exercise series
Exercise is considered one of the best ways to stay healthy. Unfortunately, just going out and exercising isn’t always the easiest option. A previous injury may make it difficult to move around or the high impact exercises that everyone else is doing may be too hard.
This is where your local library comes in. The Coastal Region branch in Crystal River offers a free, low-impact chair exercise series called “Sit & Be Fit!” Classes are held Thursdays beginning at 10:30 a.m.
This class focuses on low impact stretches and strengthening exercises, all done from a seated position. These exercises are aimed at improving flexibility, learning weight control and reducing the chance of injury.
Stop by the Homosassa branch at 5:30 p.m. Mondays for belly dancing or the Lakes Region branch in Inverness on Wednesdays at 4:45 p.m. for Yang Tai Chi.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Zumba classes available every week{/span}Zumba classes with Certified Instructor Donna are held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to noon at the Central Citrus Community Center, 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Lecanto.
Classes are low impact and geared to seniors with a lot of laughter included. Get a good workout while dancing and having fun. The cost is $5 per class.
To pre-register or for more information, call 352-527-5993 or email miss-donna@tampabay.rr.com. Classes are not held on government holidays.
Socialize with others at Café Break!
Among the wellness programs offered by Friends of Citrus and the Nature Coast at its Wings Grief Center, 8471 W. Periwinkle Lane (gold building on right) in Homosassa Springs is Café Break!
At Café Break! Anyone grieving or lonely can find a safe place to socialize with others, work puzzles, play games or chat over a cup of coffee and snacks for 2-1/2 hours starting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and at 9 a.m. Thursdays.
For more information or to join this program that follows CDC guidelines, call 352-249-1470.
Salon offers free facial exercise classes
From Head To Toe Salon offers free face lift exercise classes at 9 a.m. every Monday. The salon is located at 21 N. Croft Ave. in Inverness.
In this one-hour class, learn to sculpt and revitalize your face with 25 facial exercises that build volume, minimize wrinkles and lift and tone for a more youthful appearance.
Space is limited, so call master esthetician Stephanie Gombrelli at 352-613-6111 to reserve a spot.
Chemo patients receive free treatment
Chemotherapy patients receive free microblading (eyebrow permanent makeup) by Stephanie Gombrelli at From Head To Toe Salon in Inverness.
Call 352-613-6111 for more information and to schedule.
Citrus Libraries: Healthy mind, healthy body
Citrus Libraries will host several Health & Wellness events.
On Mondays at 5:30 p.m. at the Homosassa branch, belly dancing classes will be available.
On the last Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m., the Coastal Region branch hosts Doreen Lavista who guides an immersive meditation session. Bring a yoga mat, cushion, pillow or back support for using a chair.
Every Wednesday at 4:45 p.m. at the Lakes Region branch, Eric Poling teaches Yang Tai Chi 13. This form emphasizes building strength, balance and coordination through simple movements. Registration is required.
On Thursdays, Tai Chi classes are held at the Floral City branch. The first class is Beyond the Basics Tai Chi at 9:30 a.m. and is designed for seasoned participants. Those looking to learn more about Tai Chi should attend the 10:45 a.m. beginner class.
For more information, follow @CitrusLibraries on Facebook and Instagram or visit citruslibraries.org.
Lions Club offers vision care for veterans
Any veterans in Citrus County who cannot afford their eyeglasses or are in need of vision care can contact Inverness Lions Club at 352-560-8741.
The club can help with any vision need. Residency and income requirements apply.
Community center offers classes
The East Citrus Community Center, 9907 E. Gulf-to-Lake Highway in Inverness, offers healthy choices on its community class schedule.
Tai Chi will be offered from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays. From 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, certified Silver Sneakers Flex instructor Kathy Johnson will lead “Kathy’s Crazy Cardio Class.”
The cost for each class is $3 per person or $1 for Silver Sneakers members. For those who wish to participate in both classes, there is a reduced cost of $5 per person. For more information, call 352-344-9666.
Water aerobics at Bicentennial Pool
Citrus County Parks and Recreation’s offer a water aerobics class from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at Bicentennial Park Pool, 8145 W. Bicentennial Park Drive in Crystal River.
The cost is $3 per person per class. These classes offer a fun, healthy fitness workout without added stress on joints. Participants must be 16 years or older.
For more information, call 352-795-1478.
‘Stepping Stones to Wellness’ meets weekly
Stepping Stones to Wellness will meet from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Tuesday at the Friends of Citrus and the Nature Coast Wings Grief Center, 8471 W. Periwinkle Lane in Homosassa.
The group is facilitated by yoga teacher Ellen Armitage. By combining walking in place, guided meditation/relaxation exercises and a process group, it is designed to help promote overall well-being.
Provided as a community service, the class is offered at no charge. To reserve a spot, call 352-249-1470. For more information, call friendsofcitrus.org or visit Friends of Citrus on Facebook.
Wings Grief Center offers advanced yoga
The Friends of Citrus and the Nature Coast advanced yoga group meets from 4 to 5 p.m. every Thursday at the Wings Grief Center, 8471 W. Periwinkle Lane in Homosassa.
The class is facilitated by Ellen Armitage, a yoga teacher with more than 20 years of experience helping others find their way to their highest self.
Sessions are provided as a community service and are offered at no charge. To reserve a spot, call 352-249-1470. For more information, call friendsofcitrus.org or visit Friends of Citrus on Facebook.
Free pregnancy testing, sonograms available
Citrus Pregnancy Center is offering free pregnancy testing and free early pregnancy sonograms at both locations: 726 NE U.S. 19 in Crystal River and 3185 E. Thomas St. in Inverness.
For more information, call 352-341-5176.
Attend Dr. Bennett’s ‘Fireside Chats’
Dr. Joseph Bennett offers monthly “Fireside Chats” beginning noon the first Wednesday of each month at the Robert Boissoneault Oncology Institute (RBOI), 522 N. Lecanto Highway.
Sessions often feature guest speakers, as well as open discussion regarding health and cancer care. A light lunch is provided; therefore, RSVP is requested.
Bennett welcomes questions and open discussion, so bring your questions or email them ahead of time to cjbennett@rboi.com. Those who have not received their COVID-19 vaccination will be asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing inside the building.
Call Shawn at 352-527-0106 to make a reservation.
RBOI has supplies for cancer patients
If you are in need of scarfs, wigs, or other helpful items for those going through cancer treatments, call Medical Social Worker Wendy Hall, LCSW, at 352-527-0106. Robert Boissoneault Oncology Institute in Lecanto has a resource room with more than 100 wigs available for free. Stop in the Lecanto office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or call to make an appointment.
Medical Social Workers at RBOI will assist individuals needing support through the emotional turmoil caused by cancer with resources, including application for Citrus Aid Cancer Foundation assistance. Many services including Zoom meetings for support and education are available for patients with cancer, and their loved ones. Call 352-527-0106.
Free hearing screening available
Citrus Healing Impaired Program Services (CHIPS) is offering free hearing screenings for Citrus County residents at the old train depot, 109 NE Crystal St. in Crystal River.
Screenings are by appointment only. Low-income hearing aid assistance is available.
To learn more, call Maureen 352-795-5000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.