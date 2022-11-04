CC Holiday eating one

If you’re the one who typically hosts the family holiday gathering but don’t feel up to doing so this year, ask someone else to take it on. Or, if hosting is something you truly enjoy, find ways to share the responsibility, such as selecting a co-host or planning a potluck menu.

Navigating recovery from an eating disorder is rarely easy, and the holiday season tends to be especially challenging. Family gatherings, disrupted routines, food-centered celebrations and more create an abundance of potentially triggering situations for people recovering from eating disorders.

You may find it beneficial to create a holiday-specific relapse prevention plan. The goal should not be to plan or control every aspect of the holidays or get through them without slip-ups. Rather, the goal should be entering the holiday season with a plan to help you avoid triggers, forgive and grow from slip-ups and embrace flexibility when things don’t go as expected.

