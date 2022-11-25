As a certified dementia practitioner, I am a true believer in a technique of care management called “Hand-under-Hand.” It is espoused by Teepa Snow, the creator of the Positive Approach to Care, for which I am a certified trainer and consultant.
I teach the Hand-under-Hand technique in all of my ABC of Dementia workshops, and many times attendees have reported that it has significantly eased their task of care and improved their relationship with the loved one they are caring for. More than once, students have told me that it is a “game-changer!”
Though my specialty is dementia care, I believe that Hand-under-Hand is beneficial for any kind of senior care when it is combined with techniques of approach, voice, and appropriate touch.
The approach
When approaching our care partner — whether they are sitting or standing — we must respect their “personal space.” Personal space is about three feet, or the length of your extended arm. Anything closer than this is defined as “intimate space.” You should not move into a person’s intimate space until there is an indication that you have permission. This may be a smile, eye contact, welcoming body language, or the beginning of a conversation.
Your care partner may have limited peripheral vision, so our task is to approach at eye level. If they are seated, you will need to kneel in front of them, using a welcoming and open palm at eye level to get their attention.
Smile and speak slowly. You are seeking their permission to move closer or make contact.
Once you have your person’s attention, extend your hand as if to offer a hand-shake. Move slowly and watch for any expression of fear or confusion that may suggest you are approaching too quickly, or that they are not ready for engagement. Once you have their permission, you can move into their intimate space and make contact.
Make contact as if you are going to shake their hand. Continue to move slowly, be friendly, speak slowly, smile and use their name. All of these gestures are to establish trust. As a care partner, your job is to perform a task, but first you must gain their trust. Remember: "Trust before Task!" Always!
NOTE: The Hand-under-Hand technique works only with their dominant hand, which is the right hand in about 90 percent of the population. If the person you want to engage is left-handed, you must approach to their left side with your left hand extended.
Rock and lock to establish the Hand-under-Hand grip. Do NOT shake the person’s hand. As soon as your thumbs touch, and before a grip can be established, rock your fingers downward and close your hand gently but firmly around that of the person you are caring for. This motion is called “rock and lock.”
Turn your wrist so your hand is "under" your person's hand. You have now established the Hand-under-Hand grip.
Immediately move to their right (or left in the case of a left-handed person) and move into their intimate space, standing (if they are standing) or kneeling beside them if they are seated. You want to try to be at the same eye level. Do NOT remain facing them, which can be intimidating and confrontational.
Your standing (or kneeling) beside them with your hand under theirs creates a relationship of equality, security, and mutual respect. You are no longer a caregiver facing and controlling your person. You have become their “care equal” or “care partner,” standing beside them where you can invite them to actively participate in their care.
Continue to speak slowly, offering assurances and praising them for their cooperative behavior. Thank them for “helping you.”
The philosophy of Hand-under-Hand
Hand-under-hand, which is an effective technique of care management through appropriate touch, is also relevant to a philosophy of care that makes us “care partners,” not just “caregivers.” It enables the person being cared for to participate in their own activities of daily living. Their equal participation in these tasks builds trust and maintains the dignity of your person.
The neurology of Hand-under-Hand
Hand-under-Hand provides more than an effective technique of manual contact and control. There is a kind of neurological "magic" going on; the same neurological phenomenon that can explain why friends and lovers like to hold hands.
Touching one’s palm, especially on the heel of the thumb, decreases in our brain the stress hormone cortisol, and increases the love and comfort hormones oxytocin and serotonin. The technique is effective because it causes pleasant feelings and builds trust.
Supportive approach versus confrontational approach
A supportive, versus a confrontational approach, is a prerequisite for effective care. First, remember that the individual’s personal space must be respected. The care partner should not step into his or her “intimate space” — closer than three feet — without a clear indication that they are acknowledged and welcome. To invade the intimate space prematurely is, by definition, “confrontational.” This can result in defensive behaviors, including shoving or hitting.
Once a successful supportive approach has been achieved and Hand-under-Hand contact established, a skilled care partner can achieve cooperative support in many of the necessary activities of daily living, because they have established trust before task.
Control and cooperation through Hand-under-Hand
There is a range of options for maintaining control while making the person being cared for feel safe and secure. With the individual's dominant hand under control, the care partner has an arm free to hold, guide, and manage their person.
Using Hand-under-Hand for personal grooming
Hand-under-hand can be very effectively used with many of the important activities of daily living. For example, Hand-under-Hand contact may be maintained for eating a meal, brushing one's teeth, combing one's hair, and washing one's face.
The constant contact not only helps the care partner maintain control of the activity, but it gives the person being cared for a sense of participation and purpose, adding to their security and sense of dignity.
Care partners who are “task oriented” may see this technique as slow and time-consuming, but there is ample evidence that in the long run it saves time over struggling with a person and trying to force them to do what we want them to do. Hand-under-Hand also helps build the human relationship of recognition and trust that will assure future cooperation and efficiency of operation.
Seating and standing with Hand-under-Hand
How many times a day do we get an ambulatory person into and out of a chair? It may be the most frequent maneuver we perform in carrying out the activities of daily living.
Unskilled caregivers frequently grasp the person by the forearms or the wrists to pull them out of the chair. This may result in a combative reaction and bruising on the person’s arms. It can also cause unnecessary falls.
All of this can be avoided through a Hand-under-Hand technique wherein the person being cared for participates in the task. While maintaining Hand-under-hand contact with the person, the care partner places the free hand on the person’s shoulder, then gently pushes them forward, bending at the waist with their upper body over their thighs.
As they lean farther forward, they will naturally push with their legs and rise to a standing position. All the while, the care partner is keeping them secure with Hand-under-Hand and the other hand on their shoulder.
Or, when the person begins to rise, the care partner can move their spare hand to their elbow to secure them laterally. No pushing or lifting is required.
The maneuver should be conducted slowly, but success will be achieved in much less time than struggling to pull a person out of the chair.
To return to a seating position using Hand-under-Hand, the care partner maneuvers the person toward the chair until they can feel it touching the back of their legs. At this point, the care partner leans the person's upper body forward, helping them bend at the waist. The care partner then moves their left hand behind the person's knee and pushes on the tendon, at the same timing applying some downward pressure through the Hand-under-Hand contact.
The person will bend their knees and settle back into the chair, all the while being held securely, and being reassured, by their care partner.
With all Hand-under-Hand operations, the care partner should speak reassuringly, using the person’s name. Always congratulate them for being successful. This is essential for maintaining the relationship of trust as well as their dignity.
The importance of continuity of contact
The effectiveness of Hand-under-Hand is that the care partner maintains constant contact, not just for control but to provide reassurance. Many tasks — including taking blood pressure, bathing, or putting on upper garments — can be performed while maintaining the Hand-under-Hand contact.
If possible, all contact with the person living with dementia should be at a joint, such as the shoulder, elbow, hip, knee, or ankle. We should not grasp at mid- or fore-arm, thigh, or calf. When we grasp in the middle of a muscle, it may involuntarily contract and frighten the person or make them feel insecure. It may also cause bruising.
Additional learning
The Hand-under-Hand technique is so useful and versatile, we cannot possibly explore all of the applications here. Fortunately, a great deal more information is available on the internet. The leading practitioner of this technique, Teepa Snow (www.teepasnow.com), has created many videos demonstrating Hand-under-Hand for the more complicated aspects of care.
Join the dance
Think of Hand-under-hand as a dance based on a lifetime of muscle memory and kinetic experience. As such, it can bring grace and beauty to one of the most emotionally and physically difficult tasks we will face in our lifetime: the care of a spouse, friend, or loved one. It is an art, and like any art, the results may not always be what we hoped for. But like any learned skill, we can try it again and do it better with practice.
(Hand-under-Hand and Positive Approach to Care (PAC) are registered trademarks of Teepa Snow’s Positive Approach to Care and are used here by permission.)
Debbie Selsavage is president of Coping with Dementia LLC, an education and training company that offers more than 30 free workshops a year that include instruction in the Hand-under-Hand technique. Workshop dates and locations, and other services, can be found at www.coping.today.
