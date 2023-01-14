CC Heart health graphic
Heart disease is a leading cause of death in the United States, claiming the lives of more than 650,000 people each year. Here are some other facts everyone should know about heart disease:

  • In the U.S., one person dies every 34 seconds from cardiovascular disease.
  • Every year, about 800,000 Americans suffer a heart attack.
  • Nearly half of American adults (47%) suffer from high blood pressure, or hypertension, which increases the risk of a heart attack and stroke. However, only about 1 in 4 people with high blood pressure have their condition under control.

