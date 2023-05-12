Sauna bathing became a tradition in Europe over 1,000 years ago and has become increasingly popular worldwide. It not only provides pleasure and relaxation, but also numerous health benefits.
Sauna bathing is a form of passive heat therapy characterized by environments of 80-100 degrees Celsius for brief periods. The humidity generally varies from 10-20% and can be adjusted by temporarily expunging water onto hot rocks.
Saunas are typically made of log or wood with wooden benches. Similar to a conventional oven, the sauna bath is warmest at the level of the bather's head and cooler at the floor level allowing for more efficient ventilation and a more comfortable experience.
On average, the usual duration of such a bath ranges from 5-20 minutes although longer sessions are at the discretion of the bather who may have different goals. I personally prefer to spend 30 minutes in each session.
There are several forms of passive heat therapy including but not limited to traditional Finnish saunas, immersion hot water baths, infrared saunas, waon therapies and Turkish baths.
As the majority of studied data has been on Finnish saunas, I will present the findings from relevant peer-reviewed articles and published reviews.
Accumulated evidence suggests sauna bathing reduces high blood pressure known as hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, strokes, neurocognitive diseases, pulmonary conditions, specific skin conditions and pain associated with rheumatic disease and headaches.
One study reported that Caucasian men who took frequent sauna baths (4-7 times per week) had a 47% reduced risk of developing hypertension when followed for nearly 25 years.
Hypertension is known as the “silent killer,” as it creeps up on us and causes other damage to the heart and vascular system over time. Sauna bathing is postulated to help reduce blood pressure and hypertension through its vasodilatory effects.
With regard to cardiovascular disease, sauna bathing may improve endothelial function (the function of the walls of your blood supply throughout your body) and reduce the rigidity of blood vessels which are often associated with cardiovascular disease. It may also reduce oxidative stresses and inflammation which are correlated with a variety deleterious health conditions.
There is also evidence to support the advantages of sauna bathing to the autonomic nervous system which regulates involuntary physiologic processes including heart rate, blood pressure, respiration and digestion as well as the cardiorespiratory system which is vital to our heart and lung function.
From a neurocognitive standpoint, in a study examining over 2,300 males, those who indulged in multiple sauna sessions per week had over a 65% reduced risk of developing dementia and Alzheimer’s disease in comparison to individuals who had one sauna session per week.
From a pulmonary standpoint, sauna bathing reduces lung congestion and therefore has beneficial effects by improving lung capacity, volume, ventilation and forced volume when we breathe out. It has been shown to improve lung function in patients with COPD and patients suffering from asthma or chronic bronchitis.
There is also strong evidence supporting a drastic reduction in acquiring the flu and pneumonia with frequent sauna use. This is likely due boosting of the immune system with sauna bathing.
Physiologically the body responds to sauna baths similarly to moderate to high intensity exercise. During this heat stress, it has been postulated that blood flow to the muscles may increase similar to exercise. However, while your heart rate may emulate moderate exercise (120-150 beats per minute) while in a sauna, there is no activation of skeletal muscles during bathing.
Therefore, for longevity, both sauna baths and exercise together are important.
Since sauna bathing is so integral to the culture of Finnish individuals, I can’t help but wonder if it may be partly responsible for the happiness for the Finnish people as Finland is constantly ranked among the happiest country year after year.
Dr. Rushi S. Patel, DDS, Ph.D., with Citrus Oral and Facial Surgery, is board certified and a graduate of Lecanto High School. Visit on the Web at www.citrusofs.com.
