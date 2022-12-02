I am sure we are all familiar with the concept of air pollution as it relates to the outside environment, coal plants that produce CO2 ash, factories that spew out smoke and car exhaust in major cities, but I’ll bet most of us don’t think about our indoor environment in our homes as being a potential problem.
This is particularly true in the colder months when windows are closed and the heat is turned on a higher temperature and varying humidity levels can increase the concentration of normally found pollutants in the home.
Common things found in the home include dust, tobacco products, building materials and furnishings that end up deteriorating and exposing us to asbestos, formaldehyde and living in Florida, of course, we always have the formidable molds that are potentially trapped in the house.
Many of our homes are sprayed with chemicals for pests and that includes treatments inside that can linger and concentrate over time. Indoor pollution can be something that is experienced immediately or there can be delayed effects that show up years later.
Simple things like irritation of the eyes, ears, nose and throat, headaches, dizziness, fatigue are usually the most common immediate side effects and are usually short term. Long-term effects usually manifest themselves in the lungs such as asthma, bronchitis, chronic cough and other respiratory ailments.
The severity of your response sometimes depends on age (younger and older patients are more predisposed and sensitive) and pre-existing medical conditions can also be a factor such as asthma or emphysema.
It is important to pay attention to how your symptoms start, if they recur, how severe they are as you may find that there is a particular connection with a certain environment such as home, workplace, places where you gather and socialize and spend a significant amount of time.
There are some things that you can do that are very simple and will help you greatly and could ensure that you don’t have any long-lasting problems from indoor pollution. First of which is controlling the problem of the pollution. In other words, what is the source? Is it too high a heat, too dry too humid? Is there smoking going on in the house? Are there lots of chemical sprays used as cleaners, pesticides, etc.? Controlling the actual source can be greatly beneficial.
Secondly, ventilation is very important. Opening up the house periodically to outside fresh air is very helpful. Most of our heating and cooling systems are closed and do not allow fresh air to be incorporated into the system. Most homes are fitted with bathroom and/or kitchen fans that exhaust the odors and contaminants.
During the especially colder months and high fuel charges, people are starting to seek alternative methods including small kerosene heaters used in the home or wood burning stoves. Those are potential problems. Also in the colder months we tend to do things indoors more so than outdoors and this includes hobby activities which might produce a problem such as soldering or welding or building models and using glues that have fumes or sanding wood products, to name a few.
You are better off bundling up and working outside, if possible. Also consider cleaning the air. There are inexpensive and expensive examples of air cleaning that can be applied to the heating and cooling system of your home.
Doing something is better than nothing; however, air cleaners are not going to remove fumes, but they are effective against general household entities such as dust, dust mites and molds. Any effort that you make will be rewarded.
Denis W. Grillo, D.O., FOCOO, is an ear, nose and throat specialist in Crystal River. Call him at 352-795-0011 or visit CrystalCommunityENT.com.
