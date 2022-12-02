CC Dr. Denis Grillo Ear, Nose & Throat column sig mug

Dr. Denis Grillo

Ear, Nose & Throat

I am sure we are all familiar with the concept of air pollution as it relates to the outside environment, coal plants that produce CO2 ash, factories that spew out smoke and car exhaust in major cities, but I’ll bet most of us don’t think about our indoor environment in our homes as being a potential problem.

This is particularly true in the colder months when windows are closed and the heat is turned on a higher temperature and varying humidity levels can increase the concentration of normally found pollutants in the home.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.