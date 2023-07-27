The common cold affects all Americans, young and old. Adults on average can get sick two times a year and kids have a higher frequency rate.
It has been a bit of a mystery on why this is seen more in colder climates and colder times of the year. Our immune system can have innate abilities from birth to fight illness and as we grow and become vaccinated we adapt and are able to fight off more diseases and viruses, but the common cold will always be around because the virus mutations, which means it gets smarter and can avoid and fight these abilities that we have to fend off on upper respiratory infection. Despite our body's best efforts we can still get sick.
Viruses are everywhere and on average we inhale about 2,500 gallons of air a day so that in itself increases our chance of exposure and getting ill. The nose’s job is to be the front line of defense of the immune system. When it does its job and is working well molecules are released to surround the virus and destroy it.
This mechanism is affected by outside dropping temperatures. A change in temperature of as little as 5 or 10 degrees can reduce your defense capabilities
Going from an inside hot dry environment to a cold outside moist environment also causes swelling of the lining of the nose and can adversely affect the ability of the nose and these molecules to fight off viruses from upper respiratory infections.
Since people will continue to live in colder climates, perhaps we may one day be able to develop something to stimulate these molecules that seem to be stunted by the cold air that one breathes in.
Denis W. Grillo, D.O., FOCOO, is an ear, nose and throat specialist in Crystal River. Call him at 352-795-0011 or visit CrystalCommunityENT.com.
