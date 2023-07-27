The common cold affects all Americans, young and old. Adults on average can get sick two times a year and kids have a higher frequency rate.

It has been a bit of a mystery on why this is seen more in colder climates and colder times of the year. Our immune system can have innate abilities from birth to fight illness and as we grow and become vaccinated we adapt and are able to fight off more diseases and viruses, but the common cold will always be around because the virus mutations, which means it gets smarter and can avoid and fight these abilities that we have to fend off on upper respiratory infection. Despite our body's best efforts we can still get sick.

