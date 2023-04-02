Most people understand reading literacy, but most people are illiterate with regards to their hearing.
This means people generally think of hearing loss as a part of life and growing old and that you simply have to deal with it. That is not necessarily true. There are a number of options.
The first step is acknowledgment. If you talk to friends and family they generally recognize the importance of regular examinations of the eye, the heart and importance of testing blood pressure and going through cancer screening, and while they may be familiar with these measures knowledge about hearing loss lags greatly behind.
The older patient between 50 and 80 years of age is at risk for some hearing loss. The likelihood of a patient prioritizing ear health and hearing loss compared to other issues is very low.
Recent studies and surveys find that over 70% of patients will report being likely to undergo a physical exam in the coming year. Patients also will be more likely to address eye examination, blood pressure checks and cholesterol and cancer screenings before they would consider being tested to assess their hearing.
The general public seems to have less hesitancy about undergoing an eye exam versus a hearing test. Less than 25% of patients are aware of the link between hearing loss and safety as well as quality of life and physical and mental health and well-being.
Respondents frequently will put hearing loss at the bottom of the list when compared to other health conditions. Patients will infrequently mention hearing loss issues to primary care doctors. Hearing loss should be recognized as an important health issue so priority is given for work-up and treatment.
Communication, socialization or lack of (isolation) lowers the quality of life and can heighten the patient's risk for poor outcomes including dementia. Not to exaggerate, but hearing loss can lead to premature morbidity and mortality, it is a well-documented and underappreciated disease that seems to go under the radar and is under diagnosed and undertreated.
When you are getting a physical exam and some lab work think about bringing up the subject of hearing loss and see if your primary care doctor or ENT doctor can help you.
Denis W. Grillo, D.O., FOCOO, is an ear, nose and throat specialist in Crystal River. Call him at 352-795-0011 or visit CrystalCommunityENT.com.
