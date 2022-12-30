As an ear, nose and throat doctor, I frequently use X-ray modality for guiding me and assisting me in diagnosis and treatment of patients with problems in the head and neck area including tumors and sinus disease.
Over the years, X-ray imaging has gotten much better, and Computed Tomography (CT) is probably the study of choice for ear, nose and throat surgeons nationwide. Despite these improvements in technology, I think patients still worry about how much radiation exposure is too much. And I often have questions posed to me such as, “Is a CT safe?”
First of all, let me explain that a CT, especially newer generations, are so detailed and give such clear and precise pictures of the anatomy, that a CT scan is indispensable in today’s ear, nose and throat practice. Along with improved imaging, the equipment has gotten much better. It is faster, which means less radiation time and is also more convenient for the patient, not having to lie there so long as in the past. CT, like any other technology, improves with time.
The main side effect that we worry about with a CT scan is radiation that is absorbed in the head and neck tissues. For example, if the lenses in the eyes get exposed to too much radiation, they could eventually become cloudy or pacified and increase the risk of cataracts and cataract surgery. Also, how does excessive radiation affect the glands in the neck; could that put one at risk for future cancers?
There are multiple studies and research available to suggest that the dose of radiation exposure is very low. Of the modern industrialized societies, less than 20 percent of the radiation received is from imaging. Other radiation sources in the environment are far more dangerous if exposed to.
Manufacturers and doctors alike are very sensitive to the issue of radiation exposure and work very hard to make sure that it is minimal, and that the benefits outweigh the risks. The abilities of the CT scan are to be minimally invasive and show impressive resolution and increase the doctor’s chance of making a more accurate diagnosis, thereby far outweighing the radiation exposure issue.
All studies thus far suggest radiation doses when taking a CT fall well below the thresholds of causing any damage to tissue.
Denis W. Grillo, D.O., FOCOO, is an ear, nose and throat specialist in Crystal River. Call him at 352-795-0011 or visit CrystalCommunityENT.com.
