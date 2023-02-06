For decades, patients have been exposed to medical advertisements. Medicines, procedures and devices originally were marketed to physicians; then, the physician would explain and recommend, based on their knowledge and experience, which best suited the patient.
Marketing professionals got the great idea to address consumers with health care products so they would go to the doctor and request certain brands. This is started in 1985 with print only. Since that time, it has gone beyond present to television, radio, billboards and social media.
In any one day, Americans are exposed to upward of 10,000 advertisements. The most common products advertised are upper respiratory medications for colds and coughs. This does not mean other medicines, both over-the-counter and prescription, are not advertised as well, just watch a TV show or two and you will not have to wait very long see one.
Advertisers are very clever and they will pick the medication, the time of day and the particular show based on data that they have of who is watching it. This is true for all types of media.
In the ”old days”, we heard about the Nielsen ratings for TV shows which were voluntarily harvested by participating TV reviewers. Nowadays, we have technology that watches us that the advertisers have access to and they can collect all the data they need.
Current ads can be helpful and informational however, they also play on our desire to have the latest greatest and the best. Sometimes this works out OK, but most patients do not think about the credibility because they believed if they saw on TV it has to be true. Doing this type of advertising technique can empower the patient. They can think they are going to get a quick fix, avoid doctor’s appointments and save money, for example, when it comes to treating colds and coughs.
When it comes to prescription medications or procedures, patients may feel they can keep control and be involved in decision-making when discussing treatment options with their doctor. Sometimes this puts a burden on the patient because they are unaware how well these drugs or procedures are regulated. Also, the patient may not think about adverse reactions or drug interactions that a physician would be knowledgeable about.
Credibility and realistic expectations sometimes suffer as a result of these advertisements. You will notice they tend to suggest a quick fix for one’s ailment and they tend to use vivid colors and images, smiling people and happy music to suggest good outcomes which may or may not happen realistically.
Another potential problem is that if the patient is focused on a particular brand of medication or procedure, their physician may waste valuable consulting time explaining why it may not be appropriate and that there are other treatments that are better or the same and may even cost less.
Sometimes patients will lose confidence in their doctor because they believe the pharmaceutical company and the doctor on the TV are smarter, but we all know that they use actors to portray when advertising.
This situation could put untold pressure on the doctor trying to treat, satisfy and not lose the patient to misinformation. Doctors are human and they may feel pressured to prescribe something that they would normally not consider so as to make the patient happy.
Advertising is good to get information out there, but I would suggest when you see a commercial for a medication or product, please obtain the FDA-approved package information and consider looking at professional medical organization websites that are reputable, not just a Google search to make sure you are getting the best care and information available.
Information for this article was obtained from the December 2022 ENT today publication.
Denis W. Grillo, D.O., FOCOO, is an ear, nose and throat specialist in Crystal River. Call him at 352-795-0011 or visit CrystalCommunityENT.com.
