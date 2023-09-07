You may remember a recent article in the Chronicle about training residents locally, so they stay locally. It is a good thought.
Medical residents, when they are at a large academic and tertiary care facilities, are surrounded by other doctors, and beyond residency, they can have even more training. That particular additional training is called a fellowship.
In the past most ENT residents did everything and were considered specialists, now they are called “generalists.” Fellowship are additional years beyond residency that makes you an expert in one area such as ear and ear surgery. There are also pediatric ENT doctors.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
ENT doctors who do nothing but nasal sinus treatment and surgery. Laryngology is also a specialty that focuses on the voicebox and voice quality.
Even though our specialty is simply ear nose and throat, I could name other fellowships that are available to become “hyper” specialized, where focus is on 1 system, 1 organ or 1 particular type of disease process.
This trend of the fellowship is becoming increasingly popular. Some of the latest data suggest that over 60% of ENT residents go on to fellowship. Academic centers have at least 85% fellowship trained doctors in the specialty of ENT. This may work well in that setting but it puts medium and smaller communities at risk of having no ENT coverage at their hospitals.
There is nothing wrong with trying to deliver excellent care, but it may cause collateral damage. When a resident is trained by fellowship trained doctors, he has no exposure to generalists. If you apply this thought to other areas of medicine, you could imagine what it would be like to have no general practitioners of medicine.
General ear nose and throat doctors are good at about 90% of the problems that they are faced with, meaning 10% of the time you need sub-specialization in fellowship trained doctors. Another side effect is that fellowship trained doctors lose their ability to be skilled at General ENT problems.
The specialty of ear nose and throat is a very small specialty, and this problem is developing rapidly and will affect future ear nose and throat coverage in less populated areas of the country.
There is an old saying in medicine: “When you start out as a doctor you know a little bit about everything, and as you train you have to be careful because you may become an expert at nothing.”
Good news is that our Academy is looking at this issue as we speak and trying to address it and resolve it.
Denis W. Grillo, D.O., FOCOO, is an ear, nose and throat specialist in Crystal River. Call him at 352-795-0011 or visit CrystalCommunityENT.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.