People are often concerned about the color of their mucus. Many are convinced that it is an absolute indication of infection. There is some truth to this.
Thin clear secretions are generally considered healthy. For example, one can come into contact with a trigger that causes a sneeze and small amount of mucus for short period of time and then it will go away completely.
Some of my patients even have spontaneous random runny nose from activities such as work, exercise and even eating certain foods or drinking hot liquids such as soup and coffee.
This is perfectly benign, and many times associated with advanced age. Although not absolute, the color of mucus whether it is white-yellow or green can signal different stages of infection.
Clear or transparent mucus generally is associated with allergies. White or cloudy mucus could be early signs of infection as it seems to pick up that white color when the mucus becomes dehydrated or inspissated and early stages of viral or bacterial infection.
Yellow coloration can suggest that the patient is starting to become infected with a virus such as the common cold. The coloration is a factor of the body's immune system and white blood cells combating the virus at its intake or contact site. Viral infections usually resolve themselves within 7 to 10 days without need for antibiotic treatment.
Green mucus can be an indicator of a serious infection or later stages of an infection that is unable to be fought off by the body. Characteristics usually are less shiny a dull appearing mucus with a pale green coloration.
While that can be alarming to a patient, it is not dangerous if one waits 7 or 10 days before contemplating seeing a doctor and asking about antibiotics. Many times supportive measures such as saline irrigation, hydration and over-the-counter medications can help.
A pink or reddish tinge to the mucous could indicate bleeding and bleeding can come from inflammation, irritation or mechanical injury to the lining of the nose when one blows their nose in efforts to clear the airway.
Seeing other colors such as black or gray usually suggests that an individual had some sort of exposure where there is thick smoke, dust or dirt while working in the yard. Also, people that live in the city and are exposed to pollution, fog, or smog can see this.
In summary, coloration is helpful, but it is not an absolute guarantee that you have an infection.
Denis W. Grillo, D.O., FOCOO, is an ear, nose and throat specialist in Crystal River. Call him at 352-795-0011 or visit CrystalCommunityENT.com.
