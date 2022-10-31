The word “lifestyle” conjures up different ideas, depending on who you speak to; however, I believe most people think about money, homes, cars, clothing, apparel, dining and toys and hobbies.
Lifestyle can also be defined as how healthy you live your life and what you do to reduce negative factors.
For years we have heard the term “health nut,” reflecting medical and health fitness that some people would consider not necessary or excessive. Over the years, people have become more aware of the benefits of a healthy lifestyle and how it reflects on mental and physical well-being.
Our society used to smoke a lot and that has gotten much better. Better foods are available and are generally abundant, however people have chosen convenience to depend on more processed foods which are not so good for health and lifestyle.
There are several groups that promote healthy lifestyles and there are even medical specialties that focus on the importance of a healthy lifestyle.
A healthy lifestyle impacts many things even ear, nose and throat issues. Poor choices with regards to activity, nutrition, sleep and stress management can affect and cause problems such as globus pharyngitis, which is a sensation in the throat when there are no physical problems. Not paying attention to diet and lifestyle issues can produce nasal sinus problems and turn simple snoring into severe apnea which can affect a person’s quality of life and their longevity. These issues can also affect family and workplace environment in a negative way.
There are considered to be six main pillars that we should strive for and try to achieve to have better health and lifestyle.
Number one is nutrition.
Seventy-five percent of American adults do not consume the recommended daily amount of fruits and vegetables and over 60 percent of the food consumed is processed and lacking in whole foods such as grains and nuts which can have a positive effect on things like allergies and asthma.
Dietary issues can affect microvascular disease and affect acid reflux issues adversely and it is even thought that lack of these important nutritional products can put you at greater risk for cancer.
Number two is physical activity.
It has been known for decades that good sleep and physical activity reducing sedentary lifestyle is a positive thing and it can have a positive outcome on things like balance and equilibrium, thus reducing risk for fall and injury.
Number three is sleep.
It cannot be replaced; insomnia and sleep apnea are prevalent in our society, witnessed by all the ads on TV for devices, medications and adjustable mattresses. Lack of sleep can affect your cognitive (brain) abilities.
Number four is stress management.
This affects many of us and can account for nearly 3/4 of the times patients will seek assistance from a physician looking for help.
Number five is emotional and mental health.
Just like physical health, emotional and mental health including stress, anxiety, depression or post-traumatic stress disorder can be detrimental if not managed well.
Number six is risky behavior.
Finally, risky behavior whether it is physical such as taking chances that could cause injury, or it could mean the use and dependence of alcohol, tobacco and drugs. It is common knowledge that a glass of wine or a beer or one cocktail or two a day is OK, but you do not want to save those up and drink 14 of them, binging on the weekends.
Denis W. Grillo, D.O., FOCOO, is an ear, nose and throat specialist in Crystal River. Call him at 352-795-0011 or visit CrystalCommunityENT.com.
