America’s health care system is extensive and covers rural, semi-rural, suburban, metropolitan and urban population areas. A vast network of hospitals, clinics, freestanding emergency rooms, freestanding surgery centers, urgent care centers, doctors' offices, even retail locations such as stores and pharmacies now are staffed with health care providers.
Level of care can vary depending on the type of facility and how it is staffed. It’s a vast system and almost everyone that I come into contact with has a story about problems with the health care system to some degree. It is understood that sometimes it can be a scheduling issue, and many times it can be insurance issues as that factor has gotten quite complex, and sometimes difficult to navigate particularly when someone changes their coverage.
Overall, there is no country in the world that provides health care like we do for our immense population. People will argue that there are socialist countries that provide cradle-to-grave care for everyone no matter what the situation is; however, their systems are stressed as well and limit the care that is provided.
As with everything else there is always room for improvement.
For the past 40 years the United States has kept up with the average life expectancy of other developed countries around the world. Since 2014 it has started slipping and losing position in the world.
There are many reasons for this. Americans have become unhealthy due to our excessive food intake and sedentary lifestyle. We also tend to be spoiled and try to fix the problem as opposed to preventing the problem.
Another factor that is on the horizon is the lack of physicians and paramedical health care providers that are coming through the education system to make up for the older physician profile. It has been a bit of a perfect storm scenario.
Decades ago, there were estimates and perceptions that there would be too many doctors. Therefore, training programs were cut back. Also, Medicare/Medicaid funding for training programs which has been traditional has been severely cut back as well.
Because of the desire to continuously improve medicine, much of the focus has been in urban metropolitan and university centers. Leaving rural and smalltown America short of basic care and “general” trained doctors.
The new wave of young doctors tends to be hyper specialized and very tech savvy as they will tend to gather around larger medical centers as opposed to striking out and opening a solo practice in a less populated area.
As a result of this potential deficit, efforts have been made to try to deliver some form of healthcare, such as telemetry medicine, already being used for years and was increasingly utilized during the COVID.
As of late there has been quite a bit of talk about artificial intelligence being able to deliver medicine better than a human being/physician. It remains to be seen if this will help relieve our health system.
We also hope patients will be more proactive and undertake preventative measures to avoid problems and stay healthier. My hope is that in the future we can regain our status of being one of the healthiest countries in the world.
Denis W. Grillo, D.O., FOCOO, is an ear, nose and throat specialist in Crystal River. Call him at 352-795-0011 or visit CrystalCommunityENT.com.
