There are times when patients are faced with a decision for surgery or treatment that they may be unfamiliar with. They may have fears, concerns or apprehension about undergoing, so a second opinion can be very helpful.
Nowadays we have the availability to perform online searches about procedures and medications. Sometimes it is helpful and sometimes it is confusing, and could create more doubt and uncertainty.
The availability and ability to have a second opinion whether it is a traditional face-to-face meeting or newer technology; “telehealth” with a health care provider or physician, can be tailored and personalized as opposed to online searches. Second opinions tend to be more personal and specific to the issue.
If nothing else, this service can be a check to make sure that nothing inappropriate is being recommended. It’s also serves the purpose of recognizing all possible options to make sure they have been considered as well. This can be very important in rural and semi-rural areas and communities that do not have all the resources like an urban area with a large medical center and/or medical school.
Currently, it is popular that neurologists are on 24-hour call for second opinions in the emergency room to help the ER doctor rule out difficult neurologic injuries and conditions in effort to deliver the best care. Telehealth and second opinions are useful, but the lack hands-on examination and the ability to use diagnostic tools which can be very helpful.
For the insurance company, second opinions are helpful to keep costs in check, as the desire is to keep the health care plan consistent with current guidelines. Conflicting information that can come from online searches can cause confusion and overwhelm the patient.
The take-away is that a second opinion has literally no downside other than it may delay implementation of treatment and service (short term). Other than in an emergent situation, it will leave the patient with increased trust and confidence that his or her decision will serve them well for the rest of their life.
Denis W. Grillo, D.O., FOCOO, is an ear, nose and throat specialist in Crystal River. Call him at 352-795-0011 or visit CrystalCommunityENT.com.
