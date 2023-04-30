We should focus on preventative measures including a healthy diet and lifestyle that includes exercise and weight moderation. It is easy to take a new fancy pill, that is of questionable benefit once a day, but we might end up being held hostage to the pharmaceutical industrial complex and not any better off and a lot more money spent.
America’s health care system is extensive and covers rural, semi-rural, suburban, metropolitan and urban population areas. This includes multiple units, offices, clinics, urgent care centers and hospitals of various sizes and levels of care.
Despite this vast network, almost everyone that I come into contact with has a story about problems with the health care system to some degree.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Overall, there is no country in the world that provides health care like we do for our population. As with everything else, there is always room for improvement.
For the past 40 years the United States has kept up with the average life expectancy of other developed countries around the world. Since 2014 it has started slipping and losing position in the world. Why is this happening? Is our health care system broken down or could there be other causes?
Compared to other comparable countries around the world we are paying double the amount per person for health care per year. That means trillions of dollars more is being spent in trying to keep up and get the best outcomes. Is there one main reason? More likely than not, there are multiple factors driving these outcomes.
Despite the drop in longevity, some groups are living longer and costing the healthcare system more money. By Medicare’s own research they have calculated that over 75 percent of benefits are paid in the last few years of life. That might suggest we need to look at how we handle end-of-life care.
As Americans we are fascinated and understandably impressed with the technological advances that are available to us. Maybe too much. We should look back at all the money that is being spent for those purposes and consider if maybe there’s too much reliance on tech and pharma and not on making lifestyle changes.
An example being that an older medication could be just as good as a newer version. Germany has an Institute that monitors health care efficiency and found that most drugs entering the market between 2011 and 2017 did not have any major or considerable benefit, but they were more convenient because maybe the patient only had to take 1 pill a day versus 2, 3 or 4 of the older version.
I have even heard a patient comment they would not entertain taking a medication and could not be bothered unless it is a once-a-day dosing.
Unfortunately, in the United States we do not have a mechanism of this type, as it would likely save lots of money and be able to spread health care dollars further for greater benefit to all.
Years ago, pharmaceutical companies started targeting patients versus doctors to encourage the patient to push a doctor to prescribe a new and innovative product. Also, decades ago pharmaceutical research was being performed at Medical Center and University level exceeding 80 percent. That has reversed and now research is being done by for-profit research companies in excess of 75 percent of the time.
Decades ago, new medications were inexpensive, nowadays in comparison to other countries we sometimes pay greater than three times the amount that other wealthy developed countries pay for the same product.
I think our ideology has to change in order to have a healthier America. We should focus on preventative measures including a healthy diet and lifestyle that includes exercise and weight moderation. It is easy to take a new fancy pill, that is of questionable benefit once a day, but we might end up being held hostage to the pharmaceutical industrial complex and not any better off and a lot more money spent.
I would like to thank Dr. John Abramson, who has written extensively about the American health care system its problems and possible repair.
Denis W. Grillo, D.O., FOCOO, is an ear, nose and throat specialist in Crystal River. Call him at 352-795-0011 or visit CrystalCommunityENT.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.