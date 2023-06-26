Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are one of the most common bacterial infections in the United States, resulting in 7 million office visits to health care providers each year.
Additionally, 50 percent of women and 3 percent of men worldwide will experience a UTI in their lifetime. While most UTIs are not serious, they can cause discomfort, and if left untreated could lead to kidney damage or sepsis.
UTIs are an infection in any part of the urinary system including kidneys, bladder and urethra, often caused by bacteria, like E. coli, entering through the urethra. Symptoms include painful urination, the frequent urge to urinate and pressure in the abdomen or groin.
“Anyone who has had a UTI knows how uncomfortable they can be,” said Dr. Ghassan Hasan. “While there are steps you can take to help prevent a UTI, the only treatment is antibiotics prescribed by a doctor.”
Dr. Hasan suggests these habits to help reduce the risk of developing a UTI:
- Empty your bladder completely and frequently: Holding urine for long periods of time can increase the risk of bacteria accumulating in the bladder.
- Wipe correctly: To avoid bacteria entering the urethra, always wipe from front to back after using the restroom.
- Stay hydrated: Drinking a lot, especially water, helps flush out bad bacteria that can cause infection. Oppositely, avoid liquids that can irritate the bladder like alcohol and excessive caffeine.
- Avoid irritations: Scented feminine hygiene products and sprays can irritate the urethra, increasing the risk of developing an infection.
- Try cranberries: Cranberry juice is often associated with relief from UTIs and according to the National Health Institute, cranberries contain the compound proanthocyanidins that can help prevent bacteria from sticking to the walls of the bladder.
“It is important to seek care for a UTI quickly to prevent more serious complications,” said Dr. Hasan.
"It is important to seek care for a UTI quickly to prevent more serious complications," said Dr. Hasan.
