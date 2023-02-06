We just barely got through the winter holiday season and are able to catch our breath, and now Valentine’s Day is coming up.
This means valentine cards, chocolates, cute little huggy bears and hearts of all shapes and sizes abound! Lovers, spouses, participants of romantic interludes are all wondering what to get or do for their special person on that day.
Well, for those of us who are grieving the loss of that special person, this can be a time of sadness, tears and deep emotional pain. Wow, did that put a damper on things!
Seriously, we don’t want to bring the rest of you down or interfere in any way in your romantic celebrations, but we would like some thoughtful consideration as to our take on this holiday.
There will be no special dinner date, no mushy card or personalized poem, no flowers on the table when returning home from work, no new piece of jewelry, no loving hugs or kisses. There will always be lots of love, yes, but no place for that to go.
Valentine’s Day is a holiday that most grieving people just try and ignore. We avoid the card isle, try and pass by the decorated bottles of wine and champagne, and never walk down by the candy. But for those of us who are grieving the loss of a special loved one this year, here are a few things that may help:
- Go ahead and buy that valentine card, write a special note to your loved one and read it to him/her. It will be sad and there will be tears, but everything we do to allow ourselves to grieve, helps us to heal.
- Plan the evening to meet your needs. Perhaps it would be best to be with friends that day. Plan something, invite your close support people over for snacks or do a potluck. Or maybe you would rather be home alone. Do whatever works best for you.
- Do something good for yourself. Buy yourself some flowers or a new piece of jewelry, fix yourself a special meal, take a hot bubble bath with soothing music playing in the background, buy tickets to a special event you want to attend.
- And remember, there are people out there that love and support you. If you need to connect with someone, please reach out. The important people in your life know how difficult this is for you and are there to help. Having someone share words of encouragement, hold our hand while we cry, or just listen as we tell our story one more time is priceless and imperative for us to continue on this journey.
And remember, it will all be different next year.
Susan Quenelle, M.Ed., is a licensed professional counselor and grief specialist living in Citrus County.
