While pregnancy cravings can be powerful, they typically dissipate by the end of the first trimester. Specifically, the more unusual and bizarre cravings end for most women by the 12th week of pregnancy.

Nearly half of all women who report weird food cravings say they want unorthodox combinations, such as pickles and cheese or tuna and peanut butter. 35% crave highly specific food they can only find in one place, then 30% crave foods they did not like before pregnancy.

Pregnant women often experience bizarre cravings for unorthodox food combinations. While there's no scientific evidence explaining these wild cravings, many of the odd combinations and strangely specific cravings are consistent among pregnant women.

