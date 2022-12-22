CC Hospice hands

Importantly, hospice services are provided wherever your patient calls home, be it a private residence, assisted living facility, skilled nursing facility, or elsewhere. This enables people near the end of life to spend this special time of the year with loved ones in an environment they prefer.

 MetroCreative

The holiday season evokes images of family gatherings, gift exchanges, and twinkling lights. In the warm glow of festivities, few associate it with an increase in death.

Yet, a study in Social Science & Medicine points out, “for all settings combined, there are holiday spikes for most major disease groups and for all demographic groups, except children. In the two weeks starting with Christmas, there is an excess of 42,325 deaths from natural causes above and beyond the normal winter increase. Christmas and New Year’s appear to be risk factors for deaths from many diseases.”

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.