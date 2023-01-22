CC Health art baby reading

Studies agree there is a gap between children who are read to and talked to on a regular basis and those who are not so fortunate.

Young children need to hear lots of words to develop their vocabulary and language skills.

One study suggests that children growing up in poverty hear about 30 million fewer words than those from more privileged backgrounds (Hart, Betty; Risley, Todd R. (1995). Another study suggests children who are not read to at home hear 1 million fewer words compared to children who are read to on a regular basis. (Logan, J. A., Justice, L. M., & Chaparro-Moreno, L. J. (2019).

