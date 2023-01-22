Young children need to hear lots of words to develop their vocabulary and language skills.
One study suggests that children growing up in poverty hear about 30 million fewer words than those from more privileged backgrounds (Hart, Betty; Risley, Todd R. (1995). Another study suggests children who are not read to at home hear 1 million fewer words compared to children who are read to on a regular basis. (Logan, J. A., Justice, L. M., & Chaparro-Moreno, L. J. (2019).
These studies may not agree on the amount of words in the word gap, but they do agree there is a gap between children who are read to and talked to on a regular basis and those who are not so fortunate.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Here are some ways to build your child’s literacy skills from The Association for Library Service to Children:
Read or recite a rhyme aloud to your baby. Your baby learns words from the rich language.
Read to your child every day. It’s OK if your baby gets restless. You can finish the book later.
When you walk from place to place with your child and talk about things you see, your child learns new words.
Ask your baby lots of questions and respond to the answers. The more words you use, the more words your child will know.
Sing to your baby daily; it’s OK if you’re not a good singer! Your baby thinks your voice is the most beautiful sound in the world and they learn sounds from you.
For more insights on reading and literacy, check out a library story time in person, online via our YouTube channel, @CitrusLibrariesDigital, or stop by a branch to see one of our Youth Librarians. You can also visit our website at www.citruslibraries.org, or follow us @CitrusLibraries on Facebook or Instagram for more information.
Debbie Robitaille is youth librarian, Coastal Region Branch, Citrus Libraries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.